Netflix Christmas gift was massive ratings

RANT SPORTS – To fans and the NFL, and Netflix demonstrated that Christmas Day viewers are tuning into the streaming service in large numbers. Indeed, Netflix accordingly exceeded expectations and proved to critics that they can be a player in live sports.

Game one the Kansas City Chiefs victory Pittsburgh Steelers, racked up a solid viewership of 24.1 million starting the day of football. In game two things got even hotter as 24.3 million viewers watched the Baltimore Ravens romped to a 31-2 win.

Both Christmas Day games broke records.

The Ravens-Texans game is now the most-streamed NFL game in U.S. history, according to Nielsen, followed by the Chiefs-Steelers game. The record was, which averaged 16.22 million viewers on Prime Video.

For Netflix year one of their three-year deal with the NFL looks like it paid off big time for the world’s largest streamer. Netflix is paying the NFL an estimated $75 million dollars per game for the Christmas Day package.

Beyonce brought home the biggest numbers of the day

Beyonce brought home an amazing halftime program that lasted over 13 minutes and drew over 27 million viewers. On social media, #BeyonceBowl trended No. 1 worldwide on X on Christmas Day, replacing #Christmas.

After her performance, Netflix occupied 10 of the Top 12 trending topics on X in the United States. Elsewhere the, #NFLonNetflix reached the No. 2 spot in Australia; the No. 3 spot in the U.K. and Germany.

Netflix and the NFL brass happy with Christmas Day package

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”

“We’re thrilled with our first Christmas Gameday on Netflix with NFL games being streamed to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “Fans in all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world watched some of the league’s brightest stars along with a dazzling performance by Beyoncé in a historic day for the NFL.”

Conclusion

Many in the sports media thought that Netflix could pull off the Christmas Day NFL doubleheader. The numbers clearly place Netflix along with Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN+, Paramount+ and YouTube in the big-ticket sports rights business.