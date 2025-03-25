No. 1 ranked and defending World Series Champs University of Tampa faces St. Leo tonight.

The #1 University of Tampa Spartans sweep the Embry-Riddle Eagles in a double-header and the weekend series.

Final (Game 1 – 10 Innings): #1 Tampa 4, Embry-Riddle 3

Final (Game 2 – 7 Innings *Run Rule): #1 Tampa 10, Embry-Riddle 0

Records: #1 Tampa (23-4, 9-0 SSC), Embry-Riddle (16-10, 3-6 SSC)

Location: UTampa Baseball Field | Tampa, FL.

All-Time Series: This was the 34th meeting between these two programs. The Spartans are 22-12 against the Eagles.

GAME ONE

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Brayden Woodburn led the inning off, beating out an infield single to second base. Jhoander Irigoyen would move Woodburn to second with a ground ball to the Eagle’s shortstop. Cole Russo followed with a single up the middle to bring home Woodburn for the game’s first run. Kevin Karstetter followed, reaching base on an error by the Eagle’s first baseman, and Russo would advance to third on the play. Maddox King followed with a fly ball to center field to bring Russo home. End 2 | 2-0 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Woodburn: 2-4 (Game tying home-run), R, & RBI

2-4 (Game tying home-run), R, & RBI Karstetter: 2-4 & R

2-4 & R Urso: 1-5 (Walk-off single) & RBI

1-5 (Walk-off single) & RBI J. Williams: 1-4, BB, & SB

1-4, BB, & SB Russo: 1-4, R, & RBI

ON THE MOUND:

Skylar Gonzalez started on the mound. He threw 6 innings while striking out 3 and giving up 1 run. Gonzalez ended with a no-decision on the afternoon.

GAME TWO

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With one out, Nico Saladino would double to right field. Urso followed with a single through the 5-6 hole to bring in Saladino for the game’s first run. Saladino would ground out to shortstop; however, Urso would advance to second on the play. Woodburn continued to swing a hot bat singling through the left side to bring home Urso . End 1 | 2-0 Tampa

led off the inning, beating out an infield single that the Eagle’s shortstop through into the turf and passed the first baseman, advancing to second. followed, launching his first home run of the season over the left-field wall. then reached first on an error by the Eagle’s shortstop, who threw the ball away once again, giving a free extra 90 feet. then perfectly executed a bunt single to the pitcher to advance to third. then stole second base. then hit a fly ball to left field to bring home . Bot 2 | 5-0 Russo led off the inning with a walk. Karstetter followed with a single through the right side to set the Spartans up in business with first and second and nobody out. Russo and Karstetter would advance to second and third on a wild pitch, and King would walk to give the Spartans the bases loaded with nobody out. J. Williams doubled to the right field to bring Karstetter and Russo home and advance King to third. King would come into score, and J. Williams would advance to third on a wild pitch. Urso would bring in J. Williams, grounding out to second base. End 5 | 9-0 Tampa

AT THE PLATE:

Saladino : 2-2, BB, R, & RBI

: 2-2, BB, R, & RBI Woodburn : 2-3, BB, SB, R, & RBI

: 2-3, BB, SB, R, & RBI Williams : 2-4, SB, R, & 2 RBI’s

: 2-4, SB, R, & 2 RBI’s Karstetter : 2-4, 2 R’s, & RBI

: 2-4, 2 R’s, & RBI Garavito : 1-4 (HR), R, & 2 RBI’s

: 1-4 (HR), R, & 2 RBI’s Russo : 1-3, BB, & R

: 1-3, BB, & R Urso: 1-4, R, & 2 RBI’s

ON THE MOUND:

Jake Stipp started on the mound. He threw 7 scoreless innings while striking out 4. Stipp picked up the win in his outing and improved to 5-0 on the season.

UP NEXT: The #1 Spartans will play a mid-week matchup with SSC opponent St. Leo on Tuesday, March 25th, at 6:00 PM.

