No. 4 Florida State looks to end Clemson’s streak, ACC title chances today at Noon

No. 4 Florida State (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Florida State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida State leads 20-15.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State puts its early hopes of an ACC title and College Football Playoff berth on the line at Clemson. The Tigers, who began the year ranked ninth, were preseason favorites to take their eighth ACC crown in the past nine seasons. They can revive those hopes with their eighth straight victory over the Seminoles.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State QB Jordan Travis vs. Clemson’s defensive front. Travis threw a scare into Seminole fans when he took a hard hit and missed a couple of series in a 31-29 win at Boston College last week. But Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he’s not worried about Travis’ health going forward. Clemson front four will look to make thins uncomfortable for Travis and his offensive teammates with talent and experience led by all-ACC tackle Tyler Davis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: DE Jared Verse chose to pass up the NFL and a likely first-round selection for a return to college and a chance at a championship year. He had four tackles including 1.5 behind the line of scrimmage in the win at Boston College.

Clemson: CB Nate Wiggins got things started for the Tigers with his 46-yard pick 6 of Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson just four snaps into a 48-14 Clemson win. Wiggins will have a bigger job ahead in marking talented Seminoles receivers in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida State has won its past nine games since a 34-28 loss at home to Clemson in 2022. That’s the longest current streak in the ACC. … A Tigers’ win would mark their highest ranked victory since defeating No. 2 Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC title game. …. The Seminoles have scored 142 points this season, their most since 176 in 2012. … The home team has won 15 of the last 20 games in the series. … Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is the only player with four passing touchdowns and one rushing TD against a Power Five opponent this season. … Clemson CB Nate Wiggins became the first with pick-6 TDs in consecutive seasons since Rex Varn did it in 1977 and 1978. …. Florida State did not allow a tackle for loss in the win over Boston College, the first time for that since 2012. … Clemson has won four times at home against a top-five opponent — vs. Georgia in 1981 and 2013, vs. Florida State in 2003 and vs. Louisville in 2016.Florida State head coach Mike Norvell congratulates running back Caziah Holmes (26) after his touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)© Provided by The Associated Press – Sports

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll