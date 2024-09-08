Opening Day: No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels helps Commanders launch new era against Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers today at RayJay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels isn’t making any bold predictions about his NFL debut.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Sunday as part of a much-anticipated fresh start for the Washington Commanders.

“It’s going to be a challenge, obviously,” said Daniels, who has been everything new coach Dan Quinn has expected — and maybe more — in learning the offense and building a strong rapport with teammates.

“I got a great foundation base. Obviously it’ll be tweaked week to week,” the former LSU star said. “It’s not going to be a final product.”

Tampa Bay’s defense has a solid track record against rookie quarterbacks, especially under Todd Bowles who’s entering his third season as coach of the Bucs after spending the previous three years as defensive coordinator under former coach Bruce Arians.

Bowles still calls defensive plays and uses a wide variety of personnel groupings and blitz packages to disrupt and frustrate quarterbacks both young and old.

Since the coach’s arrival in Tampa Bay in 2019, the Bucs have gone 10-5 against rookie quarterbacks. They’re 1-2 during that span against QB’s making their first career starts — losing to Daniel Jones (Giants, 2019) and Brock Purdy (49ers, 2022) and beating Trace McSorley (Cardinals 2022).

The Bucs, who allowed another No. 2 overall draft pick — Houston’s C.J. Stroud — to throw for a rookie single-game record 470 yards and five touchdowns during a loss to the Texans last season, are impressed with what they’ve seen of Daniels.

“He looks like the real deal,” All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr, said.

“Any time you face a dual-threat quarterback, it’s going to be a problem. He can beat you with his legs or his arm,” Bowles added. “He was taken that high for a reason. He’s very accurate, very calm in the pocket, has a good mastery of the offense. … It’s going to be tough trying to keep him in the pocket and trying to cover those guys.”

The Commanders are confident Daniels is ready for the challenge.

“His aura and his confidence has been there since Day 1,” Washington wide receiver Dyami Brown said. “With a lot of young quarterbacks coming in, they learn a lot. But for him, him having that confidence in himself, it’s almost like he’s not even a rookie. He’s like a true vet. … I think at this point, it’s just him being him.”

Guard Nick Allegretti said the young QB is “incredibly composed.”

“Something’s going to happen on Sunday that we don’t expect, and we just expect him to keep his calm, keep his cool,” Allegretti said. “If not, we’re there for him — get your head back on straight. And then just compete. We know he’s a competitor. Just excited to see it in live action.”

Mayfield’s team

A year ago, QB Baker Mayfield entered his first season in Tampa Bay with an uncertain future. He not only revived his career by throwing for career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 TDs, but also led the Bucs to a third consecutive NFC South title and one playoff victory.

He was rewarded in the offseason with a three-year, $100 million contract.

“Baker has the keys to the bus. He’s driving it,” Bowles said. “He’s comfortable, we’re comfortable with him.”

Not just Daniels

Washington is expected to start three rookies other than Daniels: Brandon Coleman at left tackle, Luke McCaffrey at slot receiver and Mike Sainristil at cornerback. Two others, defensive tackle Johnny Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott, should also be prominently featured.

Super (Bowl) expectations

The Bucs have won three straight division titles and are the only NFC team that’s made the playoffs each of the past four seasons. After tasting some success in the postseason last winter, Bowles and his players are aiming higher this year.

“Nobody wants to shoot for just a division title. That doesn’t do anything for us,” the coach said. “We’re in this to win the big thing.”

Whole new vibe

This is the start of a brand new era of Washington football: a team remade almost entirely by new general manager Adam Peters and a fresh coaching staff led by led by Quinn.

This is Quinn’s first game as head coach since he was fired five games into the 2020 season by Atlanta, and he and Peters have brought in Kliff Kingsbury to run the offense and Joe Whitt Jr. to run the defense.

The regime in charge has drawn nothing but rave reviews, especially from the rare holdovers who have been all too used to losing.

“I’m really excited for what this team’s future has ahead,” said right guard Sam Cosmi, who this week signed a four-year, $74 million extension with $45 million guaranteed. “It’s so much different from the past three years that I’ve been here. And so to feel that, the atmosphere is just different. And you can just see that, I think everybody sees it. So, we need to put it together this season, and I think we will.”

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl