Oregon set to face Penn State in Big Ten Championship

Oregon, the latest addition to the Big Ten following the PAC 12 Conference's collapse, finds itself not only advancing to the Big Ten title game but also achieving the top ranking in the nation in its inaugural year. They are set to face Penn State, which secured its spot in the game after Ohio State's loss to Michigan.

Oregon has been constantly at the top of the AP polls

The Ducks boast a perfect 12-0 record, solidifying their status as the premier team in college football this season. Their performance on Saturday confirmed their rightful place in the Big Ten title game. In a dominant display, Oregon trounced the Huskies 49-21 before a crowd of 59,603 at Autzen Stadium.

Dillon Gabriel leads Oregon’s explosive offense

Following Bo Nix is no simple task but Dillion Gabriel has started all 11 games for the Ducks this season and will break Nix’s record in the Big Ten Championship. He has started 60 of 61 career games dating back to his days with the UCF Knights and the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Throughout Gabriel’s career, he has completed 1,309 of 2,015 passes for 17,931 yards, 147 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 403 times for 1,215 yards and 32 touchdowns. This season, he became the NCAA’s all-time leader in total career touchdowns, reaching a milestone of 180 scores.

Penn State is not as flashy as Oregon, but they are good

Penn State has secured four consecutive victories since their defeat to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions triumphed 44-7 over Maryland in their final regular-season game on Saturday, surpassing the 26.5-point spread with the total going Over (50.5). This victory, coupled with Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan at home earlier that day, clinched the Lions’ second appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game since its inception in 2011. Penn State previously won against Wisconsin 38-31 in 2016, marking their only other appearance.

Where to watch and stream the game

No. 1 Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Penn State (11-1, 8-1)