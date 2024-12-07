SMU takes on Clemson as Miami blows a chance at the ACC Championship Game

RANT SPORTS

SMU, the team that forfeited ten years of media revenue to join the ACC, has reached the conference championship in its inaugural year. Concurrently, Clemson and Miami’s losses in their final season games have enabled the Tigers to secure a spot in the title game.

Week after week, the Mustangs consistently performed, winning all of their conference games and finishing the season with an 8-0 record in the ACC and an overall 11-1. the Ponies earned their spot. On the other hand, Miami, who only needed a victory to secure their spot, squandered a 21-point lead and ultimately lost to Syracuse 42-38, watching their once hopeful prospects for the CFP Playoffs disappear just like their lead against the Orangemen.

On Saturday, facing Syracuse marked the fourth occasion this season that Miami entered the fourth quarter behind only to find a way to win. However, this time, the outcome was not in their favor. Cam Ward, possibly in his final game for Miami, completed 25 out of 36 passes for 349 yards. Kyle McCord, for the victorious Orangemen, completed 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards.

Clemson backs into the title game

While Miami was losing to Syracuse, effectively eliminating themselves from the ACC Championship game, Clemson discovered they would be facing SMU. The Tigers’ season concluded the previous week, so they were competing against their SEC rivals, South Carolina.

Similar to Miami, No. 12 Clemson suffered an upset by No. 14 South Carolina on Saturday, with a final score of 17-14 at Memorial Stadium. During their last drive, Clemson was preparing to kick a field goal to push the game into overtime. However, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik’s pass, meant for Phil Mafah, was intercepted after a deflection, concluding the game.

