Arizona State will face Iowa State on Saturday for the Big 12 title

RANT SPORTS – During an unpredictable weekend, up to eight teams had the chance to secure a place in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 in the Big 12) became the first team to confirm its spot in the title game. Iowa State (10-2, 7-2 in the Big 12) also clinched its berth after defeating Kansas State, aided by BYU’s victory over Houston.

Two teams didn’t face each other in the regular season

Iowa State and Arizona State have not faced each other in the regular season, and this upcoming game will be their first-ever meeting. Preseason expectations had new PAC 12 additions, particularly Utah and Arizona, as likely title contenders. However, Arizona State defied predictions by delivering an exceptional performance and securing a spot in the championship game.

Arizona State stunned the Big 12 and the rest of college football

The media covering the conference had predicted the Sun Devils to finish last in the Big 12’s preseason poll. However, as of last week, ASU has ascended to No. 16 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings, just five spots behind the anticipated Mountain West champion, Boise State.

How did they get to the title game?

Coach Kenny Dillingham is in his second season at his alma mater, having improved from a 3-9 record in 2023 to 10-2 this season. There may be no one better in college football at utilizing the transfer portal than Dillingham, who has assembled his roster with talent like Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo. Skattebo has rushed for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns and has also caught 34 passes for 460 yards for the Sun Devils.

Like ASU Iowa State was a surprise this season

While Arizona State was a big surprise in their first year in the Big 12 Conference, Iowa State was considered a bowl-quality team likely to finish in the middle of the pack. Iowa State had a strong start to the season with a 7-0 record before suffering consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas earlier this month. For the first time in its program history, Iowa State achieved a 10-game winning season.

The Match Up

The Cyclones rank 99th among FBS teams in run defense (176.4 yards allowed per game) and will face an ASU Operating an offense that averages 187.2 yards, ranking 32nd in the nation, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht came into Week 14 with 2,884 passing yards and 18 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Additionally, Becht has accumulated 237 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Regarding Arizona State, we have discussed the ASU running game, which is robust and often exhausts opponents by the fourth quarter. Additionally, this running game paves the way for play-action passes by quarterback Sam Leavitt. The redshirt freshman has unexpectedly emerged as the centerpiece of one of this season’s most remarkable stories in college football.

Where can I watch the Big 12 Championship Game?

Site: Arlington, Texas

Time: Noon ET

Network: ABC – Stream on ESPN+