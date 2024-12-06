Mountain West Championship: Boise State hosts UNLV with a possible first round playoff bye one the line

RANT SPORTS – The drama has ended for Boise State, which sidestepped the chaos in the final week of the college football season by avoiding upsets and awaited Saturday to discover their opponent in the Mountain West title game. Following Colorado State’s victory on Friday, UNLV required a win against in-state rival Nevada to secure a trip to Boise. That’s precisely what occurred as the Rebels dominated the Wolfpack with a decisive 38-14 victory.

Boise State is poised to grab a CFP Playoff bye with a win

Amid the chaos of the ACC and Big 12, which overshadowed the season-long battle for conference championship spots, Boise State—with its sole loss being a three-point heartbreaker to top-ranked Oregon—has quietly moved into contention to become the first Group of 5 school to secure one of the four byes reserved for conference champions in the inaugural year of the expanded playoffs.

The rematch with UNLV won’t be easy

Earlier this season, the Broncos faced UNLV on the road and secured a 29-24 victory, despite it being one of Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty’s less dominant performances. He managed 128 yards on 33 carries and scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, UNLV demonstrated a formidable defense against Boise State, showing they could compete head-to-head with the conference’s top team.

Boise State, ranked #11, and UNLV, ranked #22, are poised to enter the conference championship weekend as the top-ranked G5 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, especially after #17 Tulane’s recent loss to Memphis. Consequently, the victor of the Mountain West title game is expected to secure a position in the College Football Playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

Players to watch

As previously noted, Jeanty has been a standout performer this season, lighting up defenses. The Boise State star running back is having a historic season and is a deserving finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Jeanty concluded the regular season with 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, in addition to catching 18 passes for 102 yards and another touchdown.

The Rebels’ season began amidst controversy. Starting quarterback Matthew Sluka departed from the program following a dispute over name, image, and likeness rights, despite leading UNLV to a 3-0 start. In his absence, transfer quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams took the helm and successfully navigated the team. With his combined running and passing efforts, Williams has accumulated 23 touchdowns since becoming the starter. Keep an eye on UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III as a standout player.

Where to watch the Championship Game

Date: Friday night Dec. 6

Location: Boise, Idaho

Network: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. ET