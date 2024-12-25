Part two on SMU: My Interview with Thaddeus Matula, director of the ESPN 30 for 30, Pony Excess





By: Steve Moore

For Emmy-winning director Thaddeus Matula, director of the ESPN 30 for 30, Pony Excess, calling the success of the 2024 team a resurrection would be inaccurate. By his count, SMU has simply returned to where they

belong, a place in the college football world that was wrongfully taken away from the Mustangs.

One of the first things I asked him was about his father, Dr. David W. Matula, creator of

the Matula Numbers. During the film, you can see a rather short clip of Dr. Matula speaking

about the football program stating, “They’re out of control, something simply must be done.”



According to his son, Thaddeus, he felt that the football program was no longer aligned with the

rest of the university. For some reason, a great deal of people took that to mean he was

suggesting things as extreme as disbanding the football program.

“He sits right there on my couch with me to watch games.” he said, stating simply that his dad has become a fan of SMU again. I’d like to think I’m not the only one that can relate to how special that is. Mr. Matula was quick to point out that the entirety of SMU seems to have fully bought into this team, truly a

model for other schools to follow.

The students, the fans, the team, the coaches, the faculty, and

even Dr. Matula himself is completely behind this great SMU football team, and I have no doubt

that this is a key factor in their newfound success. But the biggest factor, by far, is none other

than 2024 ACC Coach of the Year, Rhett Lashlee.



Mr. Matula credits Coach Lashlee as the catalyst at SMU, saying “He wants to be here.

What Rhett has is, he’s done a great job building culture, and he has trust in his guys.” No

kidding.

SMU barreled its way to an 11-1 regular season record, with the only loss coming by 3

to a then undefeated BYU team. Some might point to the ACC title game as an example of

Lashlee not having his team ready, but personally, if star QB Kevin Jennings doesn’t throw a

questionable interception in the first quarter, SMU likely wins the ball game.

As we mentioned in part one of my story published yesterday, we addressed the playoff loss to Penn State 31-10 was not end of the story but rather the beginning of a new SMU book.

So where does that leave us?

Right now, it is a bit difficult to say. If you ask SMU fans,

the story isn’t over just yet. The Mustangs have a shot at a national championship for the first

time since 1982, but have to run a gauntlet to get there. But what if they do it?

What if SMU

I can’t think of anyone better to tell that story than SMU’s very own Thaddeus Matula. I can’t say for certain,

but I think it’s safe to assume, win or lose, this has been a massive success for the Mustangs,

and one heck of a ride for SMU fans.

It’s easy to look at SMU and boil them down to the oil money or the Death Penalty, but doing so overlooks what the fans have had to go through for nearly 30 years. When it SMU wins it all, I imagine someone will say the Mustangs bought a their way to the ACC Championship game and a spot in the CFP Playoffs.



SMU never asked for an apology, they never asked for sympathy, they never

asked for a handout, all they ever wanted was a seat at the table, an opportunity to reclaim the

place they view as rightfully belonging to SMU.

Did they succeed? That’s up to you, but I don’t see how you could say otherwise. At the end of the day, that’s all any fan of a college football team wants, the opportunity to compete for it all. Don’t get lost in the constant debate style of national media, arguing minute details with other fans. Sit back, relax, and just try and enjoy the

ride. If you’re not too careful, you just might have a good time. Pony Up!