Powerhouse schedule as USF faces Alabama, Miami and a tough AAC slate as they look to improve and have another winning season.

UNIVERVERSITY OF SOUTH SID DEPARTMENT – Coming off a 45-0 rout of Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl and a dramatic turnaround in its first season under head coach Alex Golesh, the University of South Florida learned its path for the 2024 USF Football Season presented by Tampa General Hospital as the American Athletic Conference announced schedules for all 14 teams in the league on Thursday.

With non-conference clashes vs. Bethune-Cookman (Aug. 31) and Miami (Sept. 21) in Raymond James Stadium and road dates at Alabama (Sept. 7) and at Southern Mississippi (Sept. 14) already announced, Thursday the Bulls learned the conference road that awaits as USF seeks the program’s first-ever conference championship.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season’s weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes.

Coming off an emphatic bowl win and a 7-6 season that marked a six-win improvement, the best turnaround in program history and the second-best nationally in 2023, the Bulls will open the 2024 AAC campaign with a test on the road at Tulane (Sept. 28). The Green Wave has been a participant in the last two conference championship games and won the 2022 AAC championship. Tulane went 11-3 last year (8-0 AAC), falling to SMU in the championship game, and are 15-1 the last two years in AAC regular season games.

The following week, USF will get the first of two bye weeks on the season (the second coming in Week 8) before returning for a Friday night, primetime clash with 2019 AAC champion Memphis on Oct. 11 in Raymond James Stadium. The Tigers went 10-3 (6-2 AAC) last year and downed Iowa State, 36-26, in the Liberty Bowl. Memphis has won two AAC titles and made three appearances in the AAC Championship game.

The Memphis game will mark the first of at least two weekday, primetime games for the Bulls in 2024. USF will also play at FAU on Friday, Nov. 1 and the Bulls’ final AAC date of the season will be a television network selection to be played at Rice on either Friday, Nov. 29, or Saturday, Nov. 30. The final date will be announced no later than Oct. 14. The Black Friday selection will come from a pool of three games, including UAB-Charlotte, Navy-East Carolina or South Florida-Rice.

USF Homecoming has been set for an Oct. 19 clash with UAB in Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls will also play home games vs. Navy (Nov. 9) and Tulsa (Nov. 23) and travel to Charlotte (Nov. 16).

The 2024 season will be the second in which The American has 14 teams under its banner, and the first with Army West Point as a football-playing member. While Army and Navy will play in the same league for the first time, the Dec. 14 Army-Navy Game at MetLife Stadium will not count as a conference game.

Each of the 14 teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2024. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet Friday, Dec. 6 in the 10th American Athletic Conference Football Championship. That game, which has been broadcast on ABC in each of the last nine years, will be televised in primetime.

2024 USF FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2023 Record

Aug. 31 vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-8)

Sept. 7 at Alabama (12-2) 2023 CFP Semifinal

Sept. 14 at Southern Miss (3-9)

Sept. 21 vs. Miami (7-6) 2023 Bowl

Sept. 28 at Tulane* (11-3, 8-0 AAC) 2023 Bowl

BYE WEEK 5

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Memphis* (10-3, 6-2 AAC) 2023 Bowl

Oct. 19 vs. UAB* Homecoming (4-8, 3-5 AAC)

BYE WEEK 8

Fri., Nov. 1 at FAU* (4-8, 3-5 AAC)

Nov. 9 vs. Navy* (5-7, 4-4 AAC)

Nov. 16 at Charlotte* (3-9, 2-6 AAC)

Nov. 23 vs. Tulsa* (4-8, 2-6 AAC)

Nov. 29/30 at Rice* (6-7, 4-4 AAC) 2023 Bowl

Fri., Dec. 6 AAC Championship Game

*AAC Games

USF FOOTBALL 2024

USF will take the field for the first of 15 spring practices on March 5 and will practice for five weeks leading up to the spring game on Sat., April 13 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus. The game will kick off at 2 p.m.

USF returns 18 starters in 2024, nine on offense and nine on defense, from a team that set 12 team and 16 individual program records in 2023.

Offensive starters include record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) and wide receiver Sean Atkins (Viera), running back Nay’Quan Wright (Opa-Locka), four offensive line starters and tight ends Gunnar Greenwald (Satellite Beach) and Weston Wolff (Venice). Brown set numerous season

passing records in 2023, including yards (3,292), touchdowns (26) and completion percentage (64.6%), while Atkins became the program’s first, 1,000-yard receiver setting season marks for receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,054).

On defense, the Bulls return 10 of their top 12 tacklers led by linebacker Jhalyn Shuler (Abbeville, S.C.) who logged a team-best 97 stops to go with 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Four defensive line starters return, including Rashad Cheney (Atlanta, Ga.) and Tramel Logan (Miami), who posted a program-record three defensive touchdowns in 2023. The Bulls also return four starters in the secondary, including their top four leaders in interceptions led by safety Logan Berryhill (Kingsland, Ga.), who had three interceptions and 56 tackles in 2023.

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 27th season in 2023 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. A $340-million on-campus stadium and football operations center is slated for 2027. The Bulls have posted 16 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie, and had 32 first-team all-conference selections. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and has made 11 bowl game appearances (going 7-4 in those games), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016 while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

