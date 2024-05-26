Race Day 2024: Team Penske Has The Poll For Today’s Running of the Indy 500.

Here is the Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 26 race (11 a.m. ET NBC and Peacock) with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, speed and time in parentheses:

ROW 1

1. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 2:33.7017 (234.220)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 2:33.9007 (233.917)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 2:33.9726 (233.808)

ROW 2

4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 2:34.4469 (233.090)

5. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 2:34.6083 (232.846)

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 2:34.7110 (232.692)

ROW 3

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 2:34.7657 (232.610)

8. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 2:34.7829 (232.584)

9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 2:34.9686 (232.305)

ROW 4

10. (75) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:35.0578 (232.171)

11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 2:35.8490 (230.993)

12. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 2:36.1367 (230.567 mph).

ROW 5

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 2:34.9616 (232.316)

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 2:34.9682 (232.306)

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 2:35.0184 (232.230)

ROW 6

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 2:35.0504 (232.183)

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 2:35.1608 (232.017)

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 2:35.2069 (231.)

ROW 7

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:35.2458 (231.890)

20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 2:35.2587 (231.871)

21. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:35.2723 (231.851)

ROW 8

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 2:35.2750 (231.847)

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 2:35.2888 (231.826)

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 2:35.3852 (231.682)

ROW 9

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 2:35.4554 (231.578)

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 2:35.4982 (231.514)

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 2:35.5034 (231.506)

ROW 10

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 2:35.5308 (231.465)

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 2:35.6803 (231.243)

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 2:35.7768 (231.100)

ROW 11

31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 2:36.4590 (230.092)

32. (28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 2:36.5037 (230.027)

33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:36.5396 (229.974)