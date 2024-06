On this episode of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys look at the new offense being installed by newly hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The Bucs offense is getting rave reviews out of OTA’s. Wide receiver Chris Godwin speaks about the complexity and control the offense provides.

