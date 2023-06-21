Report: Buccaneers To Sign Veteran Kicker

Bucs Report: Special to Sports Talk Florida
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly signing kicker Rodrigo Blankenship per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Blankenship was reportedly brought in for a tryout on June 12th, according to Rapoport, the team will in fact sign him.
Terms of the deal were not available at time of publication. We’ll keep you up to date as new information becomes available.