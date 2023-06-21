Report: Buccaneers To Sign Veteran Kicker

Bucs Report: Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly signing kicker Rodrigo Blankenship per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Blankenship was reportedly brought in for a tryout on June 12th, according to Rapoport, the team will in fact sign him.

