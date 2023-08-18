Saudi Pro League officially oldest average division in world football

31-year-old Neymar set to drive average age higher
The Saudi Pro League is officially the oldest league in world football, with an average age of 28.
Research from OLBG has found the acquisitions of several experienced players from across the world of football has driven the average age of the league upwards.
In comparison, the average age in the Premier League is 26 years and 4 months, while MLS is even younger at 25 years and nine months.
The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are even younger still, with the Eredivisie having the youngest average age of all of the Top 5 leagues in Europe – 24 years and 6 months.
Average Age of every Tier 1 league in the world
|Rank
|League Name
|Country
|Avg Age
|% Foreigners
|Value
|1
|Saudi Pro League
|Saudi Arabia
|28
|27.30%
|€822.53m
|2
|Primera Divisió
|Andorra
|28
|75.60%
|€11.65m
|3
|Malaysia Super League
|Malaysia
|27.8
|24.10%
|€55.06m
|4
|Thai League
|Thailand
|27.7
|20.30%
|€70.10m
|5
|LaLiga
|Spain
|27.4
|41.00%
|€4.63bn
|6
|Chinese Super League
|China
|27.4
|17.60%
|€156.04m
|7
|DStv Premiership
|South Africa
|27.4
|14.50%
|€156.18m
|8
|Ligue Professionnelle 1
|Algeria
|27.4
|3.80%
|€93.08m
|9
|Campionato Sammarinese
|San Marino
|27.3
|64.20%
|€7.71m
|10
|LigaPro Serie A Primera Etapa
|Ecuador
|27.2
|24.30%
|€174.80m
|11
|LigaPro Serie A Segunda Etapa
|Ecuador
|27.2
|24.30%
|€174.80m
|12
|Liga 1 Apertura
|Peru
|27.1
|19.60%
|€161.78m
|13
|Liga 1 Clausura
|Peru
|27.1
|19.60%
|€161.78m
|14
|Primera División Apertura
|Paraguay
|27.1
|16.00%
|€122.85m
|15
|Primera División Clausura
|Paraguay
|27.1
|16.00%
|€122.85m
|16
|Primera División Apertura
|El Salvador
|27.1
|15.00%
|€25.84m
|17
|Premier Liga
|Kazakhstan
|27
|42.30%
|€86.54m
|18
|Lebanese Premier League
|Lebanon
|27
|15.90%
|€37.37m
|19
|Primera División de Chile
|Chile
|27
|24.60%
|€184.55m
|20
|Premier League
|Malta
|26.9
|44.40%
|€37.69m
|21
|Bangladesh Premier League
|Bangladesh
|26.9
|14.10%
|€20.67m
|22
|Liga MX Clausura
|Mexico
|26.9
|34.40%
|€815.30m
|23
|Liga MX Apertura
|Mexico
|26.9
|34.40%
|€815.30m
|24
|Egyptian Premier League
|Egypt
|26.9
|16.30%
|€152.78m
|25
|Botola Pro Inwi
|Morocco
|26.9
|11.20%
|€118.73m
|26
|Gibraltar Football League
|Gibraltar
|26.8
|56.60%
|€11.73m
|27
|Qatar Stars League
|Qatar
|26.8
|23.40%
|€221.05m
|28
|Primera División Apertura
|Costa Rica
|26.8
|16.60%
|€47.60m
|29
|Primera División Clausura
|Costa Rica
|26.8
|16.60%
|€47.60m
|30
|Super League 1
|Greece
|26.7
|57.00%
|€361.65m
|31
|UAE Pro League
|United Arab Emirates
|26.7
|34.10%
|€287.34m
|32
|Persian Gulf Pro League
|Iran
|26.7
…