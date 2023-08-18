Saudi Pro League officially oldest average division in world football

31-year-old Neymar set to drive average age higher

The Saudi Pro League is officially the oldest league in world football, with an average age of 28.

Research from OLBG has found the acquisitions of several experienced players from across the world of football has driven the average age of the league upwards.

In comparison, the average age in the Premier League is 26 years and 4 months, while MLS is even younger at 25 years and nine months.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are even younger still, with the Eredivisie having the youngest average age of all of the Top 5 leagues in Europe – 24 years and 6 months.

Average Age of every Tier 1 league in the world

