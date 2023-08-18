Saudi Pro League officially oldest average division in world football

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

31-year-old Neymar set to drive average age higher

FILE – Brazil’s Neymar celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal from the penalty spot during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)

The Saudi Pro League is officially the oldest league in world football, with an average age of 28.

Research from OLBG has found the acquisitions of several experienced players from across the world of football has driven the average age of the league upwards.

Out of all of the 118 Tier 1 leagues in the world, the Saudi Pro League is officially the oldest in world football, with an average age of 28.

In comparison, the average age in the Premier League is 26 years and 4 months, while MLS is even younger at 25 years and nine months.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are even younger still, with the Eredivisie having the youngest average age of all of the Top 5 leagues in Europe – 24 years and 6 months.

Average Age of every Tier 1 league in the world

RankLeague NameCountryAvg Age% ForeignersValue
1Saudi Pro LeagueSaudi Arabia2827.30%€822.53m
2Primera DivisióAndorra2875.60%€11.65m
3Malaysia Super LeagueMalaysia27.824.10%€55.06m
4Thai LeagueThailand27.720.30%€70.10m
5LaLigaSpain27.441.00%€4.63bn
6Chinese Super LeagueChina27.417.60%€156.04m
7DStv PremiershipSouth Africa27.414.50%€156.18m
8Ligue Professionnelle 1Algeria27.43.80%€93.08m
9Campionato SammarineseSan Marino27.364.20%€7.71m
10LigaPro Serie A Primera EtapaEcuador27.224.30%€174.80m
11LigaPro Serie A Segunda EtapaEcuador27.224.30%€174.80m
12Liga 1 AperturaPeru27.119.60%€161.78m
13Liga 1 ClausuraPeru27.119.60%€161.78m
14Primera División AperturaParaguay27.116.00%€122.85m
15Primera División ClausuraParaguay27.116.00%€122.85m
16Primera División AperturaEl Salvador27.115.00%€25.84m
17Premier LigaKazakhstan2742.30%€86.54m
18Lebanese Premier LeagueLebanon2715.90%€37.37m
19Primera División de ChileChile2724.60%€184.55m
20Premier LeagueMalta26.944.40%€37.69m
21Bangladesh Premier LeagueBangladesh26.914.10%€20.67m
22Liga MX ClausuraMexico26.934.40%€815.30m
23Liga MX AperturaMexico26.934.40%€815.30m
24Egyptian Premier LeagueEgypt26.916.30%€152.78m
25Botola Pro InwiMorocco26.911.20%€118.73m
26Gibraltar Football LeagueGibraltar26.856.60%€11.73m
27Qatar Stars LeagueQatar26.823.40%€221.05m
28Primera División AperturaCosta Rica26.816.60%€47.60m
29Primera División ClausuraCosta Rica26.816.60%€47.60m
30Super League 1Greece26.757.00%€361.65m
31UAE Pro LeagueUnited Arab Emirates26.734.10%€287.34m
32Persian Gulf Pro LeagueIran26.7