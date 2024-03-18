South Florida in the NIT: The Bulls face UCF in a first-round War on I-4 matchup.

INDIANAPOLIS (March 17, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball season will continue with its berth in the 2024 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) on Sunday. USF will travel to UCF (17-15) in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN+.

The historic run for USF continues with a matchup with in-state rival UCF. The Bulls and Knights will meet for the 49th time. South Florida holds the series advantage 27-21. USF won both meetings last season, including an 82-75 victory at UCF.

Central Florida gets to host the game because of a new rule change started this year by the NIT and it is a major reason that USF was not included in the NCAA Tournament. UCF hosts because the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings as a member of the Big 12 one of the six major conferences that receive the event’s first 12 automatic bids and a home game.

So despite UCF winning only 17 games their NET is 61 while USF has a 73 so the Bulls and the loud fans of the SoFlo Rodeo head to Orlando to cheer on their team.

The last time USF was in the NIT was in 2010 for a contest with NC State. The Bulls fell to the Wolfpack in a heartbreaker, 58-57. South Florida is 4-8 all-time in the NIT, with all four wins coming at home in Tampa.

Some information used in this story was provided by the USF Sports Information Department.

About USF Men’s Basketball

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. Abdur-Rahim was named the 2023 Mid-Major Coach of the Year (Hugh Durham Award) after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23. Abdur-Rahim’s Kennesaw State team set an NCAA record as the fastest team to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win campaign, accomplishing the feat in a span of just three seasons. He was also named the 2022-23 NABC District 3 and ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Kennesaw State to both the regular season and tournament titles, and a school-record 26 wins.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



