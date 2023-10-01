South Florida makes it two in a row in the American and 3-2 overall with an impresive 44-30 win on the road against Navy

Byrum Brown threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns, going 26-for-34 in the outing. Sean Atkins caught 116 of those yards for two touchdowns to set the pace to an impressive road win over Navy 44-30. The Bulls are now off to a perfect 2-0 start in conference play and 3-2 ocerall as they will be on the road again next week against Birmingham.

Brown was impressive but Sean Atkins had four receptions for 116 yards and two scores. Michael Brown-Stephens caught a 15-yard touchdown pass over a Navy defender to take a 30-23 lead with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter after a Kirkwood 44-yard field goal tied the score at 23, and the Bulls led the rest of the way. The game was a matchup of opposing styles; the Bulls used their up temp offense playing as fast as possible and aired things out throughout the night. Navy always wants to control the clock with a deliberate running game. USF outgained Navy 435-330, and Navy’s advantage in time of possession was a narrow 31:08 to 28:52.