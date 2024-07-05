South Florida Men’s Basketball Headed to Spain for Summer Tour

The University of South Florida men’s basketball team will play three exhibition games during a trip to Spain from August 2-11. The Bulls will play games in Barcelona, Madrid, and Malaga.

South Florida is scheduled to play a game against a Spanish Select Team on Aug. 4 in Barcelona, a Spanish Select Team on Aug. 6 in Madrid, and a Spanish Select Team on Aug. 9 in Malaga.

The Bulls return eight letterwinners from last season’s squad that posted the best record in program history with a 25-8 mark and won its first-ever regular season conference title. The USF returners include Jayden Reid, Kobe Knox, Brandon Stroud, Kasen Jennings, Corey Walker Jr., Nic Smith, and Daniel Tobiloba. South Florida added De’Ante Green, Jamille Reynolds, Jimmie Williams, Kameren Wright, CJ Brown, Quincy Ademokoya, MaTaj Glover, and Jaylen Wharton to the 2024-25 roster.

For our players to be playing & for me to be coaching college basketball is a privilege, however, to be able to allow our guys to visit another country, to learn about and embrace another culture will be transformational,” said Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. “It can be life-changing, it can spark a motivation to want more than just what they see every day at home. To be able to take this group of young men and start to become a team a little earlier than normal is awesome. For this group to bond and have an opportunity to visit another country and experience something for the first time together is exciting. We’re very thankful to President Law, Michael Kelly, and the rest of our board who give us the resources to do things like this. We don’t take it for granted, we’re very humbled and grateful for the opportunity. We’re going to make the most of the opportunity that we have as we take our team to Spain. GO BULLS!”

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Abdur-Rahim has led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as the Bulls claimed the program’s first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion. USF’s win total marks a nine-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 20 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls’ 25 wins set the program record, which bested the 24 wins set in 2018-19.

USF earned its first-ever Top 25 ranking in men’s basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



