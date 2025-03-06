South Florida Trending Up as They Head to Gator Invitational

By: Nick Kilcourse
The South Florida women’s golf team looks to carry their spring momentum into Gainesville this weekend as they compete in the Gator Invitational, hosted by the University of Florida. The Bulls have posted their two best team scores this spring securing finishes of seventh and eleventh.
The 14-team field will consist of: Virginia (11), Ole Miss (15), Charlotte, Chattanooga, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, South Florida, Florida International, Florida, Jacksonville, Mercer, Michigan, South Alabama, Central Florida.
Junior Emma Kim enters her third consecutive tournament full of confidence aiming to build on her consistent performances this spring. After not competing in any fall events, Kim posted a score of 222 in both the PDI Intercollegiate and the Westbrook Invitational, improving her finish by 18 spots from the PDI to the Westbrook.
Both Leo Medeiros and Cherry Marley have been the consistent leaders for the Bulls throughout the season. They have combined for four top-10 finishes and seven top-25 finishes this season. With the strength at the top of the lineup and the emergence of the middle order, the Bulls have a promising recipe for success as they head into the latter part of the season.
The Bulls’ Gator Invitational lineup will consist of: Leo Medeiros, Cherry Marley, Alice Webb, Valentina Bosselmann and Emma Kim.
ABOUT USF WOMEN’S GOLF
Tampa native AJ Newell, a former LPGA Tour Player and NCAA All-American, was named head coach of USF women’s golf by Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly on June 3, 2024.
Newell will look over leadership of the Bulls’ program following a successful three-year stint as assistant coach at the University of Michigan, where she helped lead the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Regional appearances, a 2022 Big Ten title, and the 2022 NCAA Championship Finals.
In the record-setting 2023-24 campaign, the Bulls won three times and finished in the top four in nine of 10 events. The three wins are the most in a season since four 2011-12. USF finished third in the American Athletic Conference Championship, which equals the best finish in the tournament in program history. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, the Bulls played in back-to-back NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2001-02. Senior standout Melanie Green, the AAC Conference Player of the Year in 2023-24, an all-conference performer in each of her four seasons, was named to the WGCA 2023-24 Division I All-American second team. Green qualified for the 2022 NCAA Regional as an individual and was named a 2023 All-American Honorable Mention. Green and the Bulls reached the NCAA Regional as a team in 2023, marking the program’s first postseason appearance in 11 years. Follow @USFWGolf on Twitter for the latest information concerning the program.