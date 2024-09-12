Spartans Secure No. 11 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

United Soccer Coaches released the association’s college rankings for men’s and women’s soccer in all divisions of NCAA and junior college competition on Tuesday.

STORY FROM THE UNIVERSITY TAMPA WEBSITE WHERE YOU WILL SEE ALL THINGS SPARTANS SPORTS – CLICK HERE

The Spartans secured a spot at No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II National Top 25 Poll. The formerly unranked Spartans launched into the top 25 in large part to their performances last week, defeating Christian Brothers and Lee 3-0 in their home opening weekend. Five Spartans found the back of the net last week, leading the offensive push, Mimi Cronquist scored two last week, with Sydney Dennis just behind her with one assist and one goal. Defensively, Aidan Smith came up with seven saves and two clean sheets.

One other Sunshine State Conference team is represented in the top 25, Lynn, jumping into the rankings this week at 21.

Click here for the complete Week One Rankings

UP NEXT: The Spartans host the Alabama-Huntsville Chargers at home tomorrow at 7:00pm