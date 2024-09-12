No. 1 Spartans Set Sights on San Antonio After Sweeping Tampa Classic

After a successful opening weekend with three dominating victories, the No. 1 ranked Spartans are heading west to San Antonio for the Rattler Invitational Tournament hosted by St. Mary’s. The St. Mary’s Volleyball team hosts its first tournament since 2013, welcoming Anderson (SC), East Central, Tampa, and Texas A&M International to Bill Greehey Arena for the Rattler Invitational.

No. 1 Tampa vs. Anderson (S.C.)

Tampa: 3-0 | Anderson 1-2

Friday, Sept. 13 – 3:00 PM EDT

Bill Greehey Arena | San Antonio, TX.

No. 1 Tampa vs. St. Mary’s (Texas)

Tampa: 3-0 | St. Mary’s 3-1

Friday, Sept. 13 – 8:00 PM EDT

Bill Greehey Arena | San Antonio, TX.

No. 1 Tampa vs. East Central

Tampa: 3-0 | East Central 3-0

Saturday, Sept. 14 – 4:00 PM EDT

Bill Greehey Arena | San Antonio, TX.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

After receiving 35 first-place votes, the Spartans are now the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

Tess Schrenger has kicked off her junior season by leading the Spartans with 44 kills.

has kicked off her junior season by leading the Spartans with 44 kills. During the Tampa Classic, the Spartans recorded a hitting percentage as a team of .313.

Senior, Zoey Seput , tallied 114 assists through 11 sets last weekend.

, tallied 114 assists through 11 sets last weekend. Tampa averaged over 15 kills and assists as a team at their home opening weekend tournament.

The Spartans’ 13.55 assists per set currently leads the entire Sunshine State Conference.

SCOUTING REPORT ANDERSON:

Anderson traveled to Nashville for a tournament hosted by Trevecca Nazarene University.

Second-year setter Ellie Nieporte tallied 112 assists in Nashville.

tallied 112 assists in Nashville. Two Trojans have over 30 kills already this season, Brantley Chipley (34) and Ava Reeves (33).

(34) and (33). The Trojans finished last season with a record of 28-6 overall, 16-2 in conference play, and a perfect 10-0 at home.

Anderson went on to win the first NCAA Southeast Region Title in program history.

After a historic end to the 2023 season, the Trojans were voted second in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll.

SERIES HISTORY:

Tampa is 1-0 against Anderson all-time.

The Spartans took on the Trojans 11 years ago on September 7, 2013.

SCOUTING REPORT ST. MARY’S:

The Rattlers just returned from the Reddie-Tiger Invitational in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

St. Marys is 3-1 on the season so far.

Cali Nims , a senior, led the Rattlers with 157 Assists en route to her 30th career double-double.

, a senior, led the Rattlers with 157 Assists en route to her 30th career double-double. Junior Outside Hitter Laurene Robinson recorded 59 kills while in Arkansas.

SERIES HISTORY:

The Spartans and Rattlers square off for the first time this weekend.

SCOUTING REPORT EAST CENTRAL:

East Central has begun their 2024 campaign with a 3-0 record.

The Tigers just competed in the Dallas Classic Tournament.

Senior, Julia Kabala , amassed 108 assists.

, amassed 108 assists. The defense of East Central held their opponents to an average of 0.125 hitting percentage during the tournament.

Outside Hitter Emma Strickland has already tallied 46 kills and 44 digs this season.

has already tallied 46 kills and 44 digs this season. The Tigers only dropped 2 sets across 3 games.

SERIES HISTORY: