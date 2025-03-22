Sterling Shepard and Anthony Walker Jr. Reinforce the Buccaneers’ Winning Mentality in 2025

By – Alf Colmenar Bucs Report special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to strengthen their roster with players who not only bring talent, but also leadership and a winning mentality. In their latest press conference, Sterling Shepard and Anthony Walker Jr. shared their reasons for joining (or staying) with the franchise for the 2025 season.

Shepard returns to the Bucs

Shepard, who is returning for his second year in Tampa, highlighted the team’s unique chemistry and his connection with Baker Mayfield as key reasons for his decision. Walker Jr., meanwhile, emphasized his desire to play alongside Lavonte David and the impact he can have on Todd Bowles’ defense.

Sterling Shepard: “If I play again, it’s with Baker.”

After spending most of his career with the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard found a special environment in Tampa.

“In my nine years in the league, I’ve never been part of a group as close-knit as this one, especially in the receivers room,” the veteran said.

The presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, combined with promising young players, has created an ideal balance on offense. Shepard also emphasized the importance of continuity in the offensive system under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.

“This is my second year in this offense, and we already know what they ask of us and what our role is. That was key to my decision to return.”

The most important factor, however, was Baker Mayfield. Shepard played with him at Oklahoma, and that connection remains intact.

“Last year I was practically retired, but Baker called me and convinced me. If I had to choose between football and my family, I’d only play for him.”

Shepard’s impact on the Buccaneers’ offense

Shepard’s continued presence on the team bolsters an already solid receiving corps. In 2024, Shepard recorded 33 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that could improve with more time in the system.

Key factors in Shepard’s return:

Connection with Baker Mayfield

Stability in the offensive scheme

Leadership and mentoring for young receivers

Walker Jr. and his desire to prove himself

Anthony Walker Jr.: “I always wanted to play with Lavonte David”

New Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. made it clear that his arrival in Tampa was influenced by Lavonte David.

“We’ve been talking about playing together for years. He promised me he’d make it happen, and here we are.”

Walker Jr. stands out for his ability to read the game, cover the midfield, and stop opposing aerial play.

“My job is simple: keep the ball out of my zone. You can talk about PFF grades, but if you watch the tape, you’ll see the ball isn’t completed behind or in front of me.”

Additionally, the linebacker expressed his excitement about playing alongside Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.

“Vita is a giant who crushes people and chases runners. Calijah has legs that feel like springs. I can’t wait to be behind them.”

Walker Jr. and his role in defending Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles’ scheme is aggressive and requires versatile linebackers. Walker Jr. fits that profile perfectly, providing cover in the middle of the field and supporting the run.

Key factors in Walker Jr.’s arrival:

Connection with Lavonte David

Ability to defend the pass and stop the running game

Fits into Todd Bowles’ aggressive scheme

Conclusion: The Buccaneers are aiming high in 2025

The return of Sterling Shepard and the addition of Anthony Walker Jr. strengthen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster. Continuity on offense and solidity on defense put the team in a favorable position for next season.

With veterans like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Vita Vea leading the pack, the Bucs have all the pieces to compete for something big in 2025.

What do you think about Shepard’s return and the arrival of Walker Jr.? Leave your comment and follow all the Buccaneers news at GoBucs.es.

Make sure you follow Alf on social media by clicking here!

Then check out his website for the best Buccaneers content for our Spanish speaking fans by clicking the logo below, or clicking here!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com