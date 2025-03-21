New IOC President Has To Deal With Changing Geopolitics

Coventry is the IOC’s first female boss.

The International Olympic Committee has a new president. Kirsty Coventry and she is the first woman and first African to lead the IOC in its 130-year history. She beat out six others in the IOC delegate’s election and will replace Thomas Bach in the position. Winning the election was the easy part for Coventry. Running the organization is going to be difficult. When the International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the 2028 Olympics in 2017, very few countries bothered to submit a bid because local citizens recoiled at spending billions upon billions of dollars or euros on a big sports party that left locals paying for the sports gala for years and sometimes decades. That has changed as countries are planning bids for the 2036 Summer Games. Salt Lake City got the 2034 winter event in much the same manner as Los Angeles, few countries wanted to host the sports party.

There are other issues facing Coventry. The role of transgender athletes in the Olympic movement. The ongoing Russia-Ukrainian war which was started during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics which violated some International Olympic Committee rule that wars should not start during the Olympics. Russia invaded Ukraine and the Russian national team was kicked out of the Olympic movement along with Belarus. Athletes from Russia and Belarus can compete in the Olympics as neutrals. Climate change is another IOC issue. But the biggest problem is America and the sudden tariff wars with various countries and the American threats of invading sovereign territories such as Panama and Greenland. Los Angeles and Salt Lake City probably should be solid Olympic hosts but geopolitics over the past two months have made life difficult for the outgoing president, Bach, and Coventry is assuming the office with countries looking for new alliances. That will spread over into the IOC and Coventry will be looking to recreate sports alliances as job one.

