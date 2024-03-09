The University of South Florida Bulls will be on the road today for a 3 p.m. tipoff against a Tulsa team that is better than their record shows with the game airing on ESPN+. Tuesday beat Tulane 85-72 in front of another sellout crowd as the Bulls hope to extend the nation’s winning streak beyond 15 and USF moved to 23-5 overall and 16-1 in AAC play.

No matter what happens against Tulsa, USF will be the top seed in next week’s American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament being played in Ft. Worth. The Bulls will likely face either FAU, SMU, Memphis or Charlotte somewhere along the way as they look to lock down a March Madness spot after the AAC Tournament.

Here is this week’s edition of the USF Bulls coaches show