The Best Buccaneers Draft Targets At Every Position

The draft is all but upon us. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon be making their picks and adding the next wave of great players for the franchise. The only question now is exactly who those players will be.

This is hard to pin down exactly. Picking later in the draft means what the Bucs do will be dependent on what the teams ahead of them are doing. However, we have a pretty good idea of the play pool they will be looking at.

With that in mind, here is my position by position breakdown of who I believe the Bucs will be targeting. I believe the Buccaneers will select several of these players, just depending on whether or not they will be available to them when their pick comes up. Here is my 2024 addition of predicting the pewter.

Quarterback

Day One – n/a

Day Two – Spencer Rattler

This feels like a long shot that the Bucs target a quarterback this early. However, if the board breaks in a particular way, I could see them capitalizing on the value of a guy like Rattler. He is an excellent thrower of the football who was getting first round buzz a few years ago. He has matured both on and off the field since then and could be a legitimate starter in the future.

Day Three – Carter Bradley

More than anything, the Bucs will be looking for a developmental backup who can manage things if needed. Brantley played against lower level competition, but has reasonably good tools to work with.

Running Back

Day One – n/a

Day Two – Jonathan Brooks

Brooks is a well rounded back who can do some of everything. The Bucs have met with him, so there is a link here that makes sense.

Day Three – Marshawn Lloyd

The Bucs met formally with Lloyd at the NFL combine. He is a one cut runner who is built like a bowling ball and has speed to take it to the house.

Wide Receiver

Day One – AD Mitchell

An excellent athlete with great hands. Working with Mike Evans can help polish his game as a route runner and professional. A natural succession plan at outside wide receiver.

Day Two – Jalen McMillan

This is the slot receiver to fill the Puka Nacua role in this McVay offense. McMillan is both quick and fast and can make a career out of moving the chains and working the middle of the field.

Day Three – Malik Washington

An undersized slot receiver who is tough as nails. He will be a nice value on day three.

Tight End

Day One – n/a

Day Two – Theo Johnson

And excellent blocker with incredible athletic gifts. If he can be polished up as a route runner then this is a high floor, high ceiling star in the making.

Day Three – Erick All

A pure pass catcher. All can fill the Cam Brate role as a depth pass catcher in the tight

Offensive Line

Day One – Jackson Powers-Johnson

A plus and play starter on the interior offensive line. Big, powerful, and mobile; he is an ideal center or guard prospect. I think he would be a natural fit in what the Buccaneers are looking for.

Day Two – Christian Haynes

A guard prospect who moves incredibly well. He will thrive in zone concepts and as a pass protector. He also has a pitbull mentality that allows him to match up with bigger players.

Day Two – Dominick Puni

Puni is a college tackle who projects inside. He moves very well and could be a long time starter with some refinement with his technique.

Day Three – Mason McCormack

A division two offensive lineman with incredible athletic ability. That’s the Jason Licht special and should be very much on the radar.

Defensive Line

Day One – Johnny Newton

Maybe the best defensive player in the draft. A great pass rusher and scrappy run defender. Many experts have him sliding into the late first or even second round, but it’s hard to understand why.

Day Two – Ruke Orhorhoro

Length and athletic ability are both a plus here. Orhorhoro projects to be a good pass rusher and run defender who can play inside and outside on the defensive line.

Day Three – Gabe Hall

Hall has great length and he can use that to his advantage. He projects as a rotational run defender in the NFL.

EDGE

Day One – Chop Robinson

Incredible speed off the edge. He wins with explosiveness and bend. If he can polish up his very raw pass rush skill set then he has super star potential.

Day Two – Marshawn Kneeland

The Buccaneers have met with Kneeland several times. He’s a big body edge rusher who tested fairly well athletically.

Day Three – Jalyx Hunt

I have rarely seen an edge rusher who is as light on his feet as Hunt. Low level of competition in college, but a very big talent here.

Linebacker

Day One – n/a

Day Two – Cedric Gray

Maybe a little undersized for some, but he is very fast and physical. I don’t want to go as far as to call him a future Lavonte David replacement, but it’s fair to say that they are the same mold of player.

Day Three – Michael Barrett

Coverage skills and special teams. Barrett was a key piece on the Michigan championship defense. The Bucs have met with him.

Cornerback

Day One – Cooper DeJean

DeJean is a perfect fit for what the Buccaneers seem to be trending towards. He’s an excellent zone corner who can play nickel and safety, If you want a play maker in the secondary, this is as good as there is in this draft.

Day Two – Mike Sainristill

A highly intelligent and scrappy nickel defender. A former wide receiver and that shows with his ability to jump routes and force interceptions.

Day Three – Beanie Bishop

Bishop has a knack for making plays on the ball. He projects to the nickel and should be in the mix to start at that spot as a rookie.

Safety

Day One – n/a

Day Two – Tykee Smith

The Bucs have met with Smith several times. He can play some nickel and over the top. This is the type of versatile defensive back that Todd Bowles loves.

Day Three – Trey Taylor

Not many service academy players get drafted, but Taylor has what the Buccaneers are looking for. He’s another nickel defender who they have met with and seem to be relatively interested in.

