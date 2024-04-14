The Gators hold down the 8th spot in this week’s Women’s Top Ten Women’s Softball Rankings.

1. Duke (2)

We have a new No. 1 team in the country after the Sooners were taken down in 2 out of 3 by Texas.

2. Oklahoma (1)

Both Duke and Oklahoma now have 3 losses on the season. You really could argue many different orderings for the top 4 here. Texas beat OU, Oklahoma State beat Texas and OU beat Duke at the beginning of the season. Its craziness. At this point, you can’t just order teams based on head-to-head results. Duke is now 33-3 and fresh off a sweep whereas OU just lost two in a row, so will drop below the Blue Devils.

3. Oklahoma State (5)

I am keeping Oklahoma State ahead of Texas. I personally think these are the top 4 teams in the country, and for now, this was the best ordering I could make sense of.

4. Texas (6)

The Longhorns were so impressive taking down Oklahoma twice — something we have seen little to no teams do in the past three seasons. Katie Stewart, the freshman breakout star for Texas, hit a 2-run shot in the series finale which ended up winning it for them.

5. Tennessee (4)

Tennessee and Stanford follow at No. 5 and No. 6. The Vols kept on rolling as they picked up another top 10 series win this time over Georgia. It was Sophia Nugent who hit a 2-run shot as the Vols trailed 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel for the series win.

6. Stanford (7)

Stanford will be at No. 6, and swept ASU over the weekend.

7. LSU (8)

LSU and Florida are neck and neck at No. 7 and No. 8. They split the series so far with the rubber match on Monday to decide the final order.

8. Florida (10)

Florida first came out on top of a pitcher’s duel between Rothrock and Berzon on Saturday, then LSU evened the series with a 1-run victory in extras on Sunday.

9. Georgia (3)

Georgia takes a big fall after their second straight SEC series loss. First to Arkansas and now to Tennessee.

10. Washington (9)

Despite losing the series to Oregon, I am keeping Washington in the top 10. I didn’t really think any other options had a better resume than the Huskies to move them in front for now.