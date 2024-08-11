The Last Day Of The Olympics – Paris Success Comes To A Close

The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Sunday, August 11. The NBC/Peacock coverage has the final events of the successful Paris Olympics gives us some great final events and the ceremonies.

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Date: August 11

Venue: The Stade de France

TV channels: NBC

Before the Closing Ceremony kicks off, tune in at 2 p.m. ET on August 11 for Best of Paris, an hour-long recap of the most thrilling and unforgettable moments of the Paris Olympics.

Live coverage of the Closing Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, with an enhanced encore in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT that same day. Check local listings or the NBC Olympics schedule page for full information.

A portion of the Closing Ceremony will be dedicated to the host city handover from Paris to Los Angeles. Countdown to LA28 will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

