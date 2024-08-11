USA Men’s Basketball Wins Gold Over France!!

The thrill of victory is sweet, especially when it’s a gold medal clinched on the global stage. The USA Men’s Basketball team added another chapter to its storied legacy by securing a fifth straight gold medal in a gripping clash against the host nation, France, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With the electrifying trio of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant steering the ship, Team USA claimed a 98-87 triumph in front of a fervent French crowd at Bercy Arena.

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying, but Team USA kept their cool, never falling behind in the second half. The showstopper? Stephen Curry’s dazzling 3-point display in the final moments that sealed the win. Curry was nothing short of spectacular, scoring 24 points overall and crushing France’s hopes with four swift 3-pointers in just over two minutes. His final shot, with 35 seconds left, was pure magic—a shot only Curry could effortlessly make.

“I impressed myself with that one,” Curry remarked to the press in Paris.

Victor Wembanyama put up a commendable fight for France, scoring a team-high 26 points in what was undoubtedly the most significant game of his life. Guerschon Yabusele contributed 20 points and delivered a memorable dunk over LeBron James in the second quarter.

Curry Checks Final Box

Stephen Curry’s resume was already glittering: four NBA championships, two MVP awards, two scoring titles, ten All-Star games, ten All-NBA selections, career NBA 3-point leader, and Finals MVP. But until August 10, 2024, an Olympic gold medal was the missing jewel. Showing immense determination, Curry had voiced his intent to play under Coach Kerr and bring home the gold.

And bring it home he did. His performance over the last two games was nothing short of heroic, netting 60 points and 17 3-pointers. Curry’s 36-point performance against Serbia in the semifinals ensured Team USA’s presence in the gold medal game.

“This is special,” Curry said. “Two years ago, I knew the Olympics was something I wanted to pursue. These last five weeks, all we kept saying was ‘1-2-3 gold.’ To finally accomplish that is insane.”

Curry overcame a rocky start against France, misfiring on his first three 3-point attempts and committing two early turnovers. But once he got into rhythm, he was unstoppable, making eight of his next ten 3-pointers and finishing with 24 points. When France trimmed the lead to just three points late in the game, Curry nailed four consecutive 3-pointers in under two minutes, the last being a jaw-dropping shot that put the game beyond France’s reach.

“It’s about being under control and getting to your spot,” Curry explained about his clutch shooting. “I have faith in the work I’ve put in, and it paid off tonight.”

His remarkable two-game stretch in the semifinals and final obliterated what had been a shaky Olympic start, demonstrating why he’s one of the greats.

LeBron Named MVP

LeBron James’ consistent excellence earned him the tournament’s MVP honors. Although Curry’s heroics were pivotal in the final two games, LeBron was the glue holding Team USA together throughout the tournament. He orchestrated the offense, defended with passion, and hit crucial shots, culminating in his third Olympic gold medal.

The MVP award for the Olympics is somewhat irregular, making James’ achievement even more special. With an average of 14.2 points, 8.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, his overall contribution was immense.

Durant Gets Fourth Gold Medal

Kevin Durant now stands alone at the top with the most Olympic gold medals in men’s basketball history. The all-time leading scorer in U.S. Olympic history, Durant added yet another feather to his already lavishly feathered cap.

Despite coming off the bench initially, Durant’s importance was undeniable, and Coach Kerr wisely relied on him, LeBron, and Curry for crunch time. Durant contributed significantly with 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds in the gold medal game.

Victor Wembanyama Has Arrived

Victor Wembanyama’s sensational performance in the gold medal game sets the stage for what promises to be a bright future. Scoring 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds, Wembanyama was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court.

Throughout the tournament, Wembanyama averaged 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and provided stellar defense. His ability to rise to the occasion has already earned him a place on the Olympic All-Star team alongside luminaries like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

With his all-around skills and flair for stepping up in big moments, Wembanyama is poised to be a cornerstone for the San Antonio Spurs, heralding a new era for the franchise.