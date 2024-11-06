 The No. 9 Spartans are winners of five straight after defeating Eckerd in three sets in the Battle of the Bay.

Final Score: Tampa 3 (1: 25-18, 2: 25-18, 3: 25-17), Eckerd 0

Records: Tampa (17-2, 9-2 SSC), Eckerd (11-8, 4-7 SSC)

Location: St. Petersburg Catholic High School | St. Petersburg, FL.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

First Set: UTampa took control of the first set with consistent offensive pressure, including well-executed kills by Connor Rahn and Nathaly Perez. Their strong defensive play, highlighted by blocks from Rachel Gregg and Perez limited Eckerd’s scoring opportunities. Despite a late rally from Eckerd, UTampa maintained their lead through efficient serving and timely kills, with Kalli Cors delivering the final point. | Score: 25-18 Tampa

Second Set: UT dominated the second set with a strong opening, quickly establishing a 5-0 lead thanks to effective kills by Perez and a service ace from Cors. Despite a brief comeback from Eckerd, UT maintained control with well-coordinated blocks and kills, particularly from Rahn and Mak Carter. Eckerd struggled against UTampa’s consistent blocking and attacking pressure, leading to multiple attack errors. UTampa ultimately sealed the set at 25-18, with Jenna Davis and Cors securing the final point on a block. | Score 25-18 Tampa

Third Set: UT took control early in the third set, quickly building momentum with strong kills by Rahn and Perez and a service ace by Rahn. Eckerd struggled to respond as UTampa continued to dominate at the net, with Davis and Cors delivering effective blocks and additional kills. UTampa’s efficient teamwork and Eckerd’s attack errors allowed the Spartans to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the set. Ultimately, UTampa closed out the set decisively at 25-17, with Meghan Schreck securing the final point on a well-executed kill. | Score: 25-17 Tampa

INSIDE THE STATS: