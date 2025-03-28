The Rays open the season in Tampa today against the Rockies before a sellout crowd. Their 19th straight opening day full house.

STORY FROM RAYS PR – The Tampa Bay Rays have announced that the 2025 regular season home opener on Friday, March 28 against the Colorado Rockies is sold out. This marks the 19th consecutive season the Rays have sold out their home opener. The team is playing this season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The 2025 season is presented by Orlando Health.

The game will be televised locally by FanDuel Sports Network, with first pitch slated for 4:10 p.m. Rays Radio will broadcast all 162 games on 95.3 WDAE/AM 620, the MLB app, SiriusXM and will stream each game for free on iHeartRadio. Rays Radio can also be heard in Spanish for all 162 games on WQBN 106.7 FM/1300 AM in Tampa Bay and on the MLB app.

Tickets are available for the remainder of the homestand against the Colorado Rockies (March 29 & 30) and Pittsburgh Pirates (March 31-April 2). Prior to the home opener, all fans will receive a Schedule Magnet, presented by Orlando Health.

On March 28, parking lots will open at 1:10 p.m., three hours before first pitch, and gates will open at 2:40 p.m., 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

A limited number of standing-room-only tickets will be made available for $20 for all Rays home games this season, including Opening Day. The Rays Rush Tickets will be released prior to each home series throughout the season, and fans will be notified by SMS message when they are available. Fans should sign up before noon on Wednesday, March 26 to receive the offer for the first series by texting RAYS to 42086. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to cancel or HELP for help. Up to 14 messages per week. No purchase necessary. Taxes and fees are included in the all-in price of $20 per ticket.

Single-game tickets for all Rays home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the MLB Ballpark app or online at RaysBaseball.com. Rays Season Memberships are also on sale and offer priority access to tickets, plus the flexibility to choose the games, number of tickets and seating locations. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership