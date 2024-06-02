The University of Tampa Lacrosse star Alyssa Romano Selected to Play in IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
99
Alyssa Romano Selected to Play in IWLCA Senior All-Star Game. Photo Provided by University of Tampa

Senior, Alyssa Romano has been selected to play in the IWLCA All-Star game which is set to be played in Sparks, Md. 

The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2024 Senior All-Star games for Division I, II, and III. The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games will be held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Division I teams will play the first game at 10:00 am ET, the Division II game will follow at 12:30 pm, and the Division III teams will cap off the event with their game at 3:00 pm. Admission for all three games is free of charge. Please note that the Senior All-Star games will not be streamed.

DIVISION I

South All-Stars  –   Coach: Shelley Klaes, James Madison University
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1IsabellaPetersonJames Madison UniversityAttack
2ClaireBockstieClemson UniversityAttack
3MinaScottArizona State UniversityAttack
4MaddiKouryMercer UniversityAttack
5FionaMcGowanUniversity of MassachusettsAttack
6GretchenGilmorePenn State UniversityAttack
7JackieWolfordKent State UniversityAttack
8MikaelaBuoscioElon UniversityMidfield
9ShaylanAhearnUniversity of MarylandMidfield
10AlyssaLongUniversity of North CarolinaMidfield
11AbbyZeigenfuseQueens University of CharlotteMidfield
12LaurenEllisJacksonville UniversityMidfield
13AvaGoellerUniversity of CincinattiMidfield
14RebekahTaylorCampbell UniversityDefense
15EmilyNallsUniversity of North CarolinaDefense
16LizzyPirisinoJames Madison UniversityDefense
17ZoeMazurArizona State UniversityDefense
18BlairGoodrichTowson UniversityDefense
19LillyLocastroLe Moyne CollegeDefense
20ArianaKlineClemson UniversityDefense
21EmmaSterlingUniversity of MarylandGoalkeeper
22JoTorresTowson UniversityGoalkeeper
North All-Stars  –  Coach: Laura Field, Fairfield University
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1KateShafferUniversity of ConnecticutAttack
2EloiseClevengerUniversity of MarylandAttack
3KyleeGarciaRider UniversityAttack
4ElizabethTallutoFairfield UniversityAttack
5LogannEldredgeLindenwood UniversityAttack
6MelissaScononeHofstra UniversityAttack
7CatCopchiaUniversity Detroit MercyAttack
8CorinneBednarikDrexel UniversityMidfield
9CassidySpilisRutgers UniversityMidfield
10BonnieYuSaint Joseph’s UniversityMidfield
11BaileyCheethamJohns Hopkins UniversityMidfield
12CatieCorollaLoyola Maryland UniversityMidfield
13LindseyBarnesFairfield UniversityDefense
14LoganOlmsteadLoyola Maryland UniversityDefense
15LillyMillerKent State UniversityDefense
16AudraTosoneUniversity of MassachusettsDefense
17KatieShallowTemple UniversityDefense
18MaddieBarberTemple UniversityDefense
19JillianGalantiCanisius UniversityDefense
21MadisonDoucetteJohns Hopkins UniversityGoalkeeper
22LandynWhiteUniversity of ConnecticutGoalkeeper

DIVISION II

South All-Stars  –  Coach: Kristen Nicholson, Kutztown University
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1TristanUsherFlagler CollegeAttack
2MadisonTareFlorida Southern CollegeAttack
3CarolineGastonguayRollins CollegeAttack
4FionaMcLaughlinSaint Leo UniversityAttack
5MeganDunnUniversity of IndianapolisAttack
6PatriciaChaviraQuincy Universityattack
7AlyssaSuchanLander UniversityAttack
8MinnieBittellNorthern MichiganAttack
9JackieStollerFlorida Southern CollegeMidfield
10SarahDudickLimestone UniversityMidfield
11LeahKnowlesWingate UniversityMidfield
12DanielleRobinsonQuincy UniversityMidfield
13MarissaPlumerNewberry CollegeMidfield
14MakaylaKintnerSeton Hill UniversityDefense
15RobinSpectorKutztown UniversityDefense
16MadisonPhillipsUniversity of IndianapolisDefense
17BaileyStumpfLimestone UniversityDefense
18RileyKirbyUniversity of Alabama HuntsvilleDefense
19LauraAgbayaniUniversity of New HavenDefense
20AlyssaRomanoUniversity of TampaDefense
21GabbyBuscemiUniversity of New HavenGoalkeeper
22MeganBiaseWingate UniversityGoalkeeper
North All-Stars  –  Coach: Taylor Bastien, Bentley University
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1MaddyChampagneGrand Valley State UniversityAttack
2CourtneyDermodyBentley UniversityAttack
3JessHarrisonWest Chester UniversityAttack
4SydneyJuvelierPace UniversityAttack
5AbbyKatrinakLock Haven UniversityAttack
6AngelinaGrazianoSouthern New Hampshire UniversityAttack
7RileyO’ConnorGeorgian Court UniversityAttack
8HaileyCrittendenGrand Valley State UniversityAttack
9RemiReinhardtGeorgian Court UniversityMidfield
10CharleighRondeauSlippery Rock UniversityMidfield
11MauraO’NeillFrostburg State UniversityMidfield
12AngelinaPorcelloPace UniversityMidfield
13CarolineAffolterBentley UniversityMidfield
14AislynnAlkireGrand Valley State UniversityDefense
15GraceFrassoWest Chester UniversityDefense
16CyroseContehKutztown UniversityDefense
17AlexisDeluciaSouthern New Hampshire UniversityDefense
18KelseyNaclerioGeorgian CourtDefense
19ChristinaLopreatoMercy UniversityDefense
20AlexandraQuinnPace UniversityDefense
21LizMyotteRegis UniversityGoalkeeper
22JessGorrWest Chester UniversityGoalkeeper

DIVISION III

South All-Stars  –  Coach: Maddie Taghon, University of Mary Washington
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1KelseyWintersChristopher Newport UniversityAttack
2NicoleSteinerMuhlenberg CollegeAttack
3SydneyGuidiChristopher Newport UniversityAttack
4KatieBlairUniversity of Mary WashingtonAttack
5SofiaJenkinsWashington & Jefferson CollegeAttack
6EmmaMillerMcDaniel CollegeAttack
7HeatherRiefenhauserSusquehanna UniversityAttack
8JuliaBarbatoPfeiffer UniversityMidfield
9KelseyHombergSusquehanna UniversityMidfield
10PaytonSavilleUniversity of LynchburgMidfield
11CarolineKnightSalisbury UniversityMidfield
12Mary CharlotteMortimerSt. Mary’s College of MarylandMidfield
13AbbyLaubachWashington CollegeMidfield
14AliGrahamLake Forest CollegeMidfield
15RachelRubensteinCatholic UniversityDefense
17ElizabethHenseSalisbury UniversityDefense
18DrewCoxsonStockton UniversityDefense
19MariaSchneiderUniversity of Mary WashingtonDefense
20MatildaDarrahEndicott CollegeDefense
21SofiaJeddelohBeloit CollegeGoalkeeper
22HelenStaffordSwarthmore CollegeGoalkeeper
North All-Stars  –  Coach: Heather McKay, Messiah University
NumberFirstLastInstitutionPosition
1JosieLucchesiDenison UniversityAttack
2SamanthaDayterSUNY CantonAttack
3BritneyMaldonadoIllinois Wesleyan UniversityAttack
4ZoeCookStevens Institute of TechnologyAttack
5AllyMoirOglethorpe UniversityAttack
6LauraBaineWesleyan UniversityAttack
7AmyHoeffnerSUNY CortlandAttack
8MadisonBrayFranklin & Marshall CollegeMidfield
9EmilySalangerSUNY GeneseoMidfield
10RileyWasiukSimmons UniversityMidfield
11IndiaSmithCornell CollegeMidfield
12CassieLlewellynMassachusetts Maritime AcademyMidfield
13MollyGreerWesleyan UniversityMidfield
14AubreyMitchellMaine Maritime AcademyMidfield
15ShannonFosterSt. John Fisher UniversityDefense
16SarahChristensenYork CollegeDefense
17CaitlinCronAurora UniversityDefense
18MaggieGannonNazareth UniversityDefense
19AmandaSquilliniSUNY CortlandDefense
20GraceWyckoffAmherst CollegeDefense
21MackenzieO’HaverMessiah UniversityGoalkeeper
22OliviaKazanjianSkidmore CollegeGoalkeeper

IWLCA Contacts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR