The University of Tampa Lacrosse star Alyssa Romano Selected to Play in IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

Senior, Alyssa Romano has been selected to play in the IWLCA All-Star game which is set to be played in Sparks, Md.

The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2024 Senior All-Star games for Division I, II, and III. The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games will be held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Division I teams will play the first game at 10:00 am ET, the Division II game will follow at 12:30 pm, and the Division III teams will cap off the event with their game at 3:00 pm. Admission for all three games is free of charge. Please note that the Senior All-Star games will not be streamed.

DIVISION I

South All-Stars – Coach: Shelley Klaes, James Madison University Number First Last Institution Position 1 Isabella Peterson James Madison University Attack 2 Claire Bockstie Clemson University Attack 3 Mina Scott Arizona State University Attack 4 Maddi Koury Mercer University Attack 5 Fiona McGowan University of Massachusetts Attack 6 Gretchen Gilmore Penn State University Attack 7 Jackie Wolford Kent State University Attack 8 Mikaela Buoscio Elon University Midfield 9 Shaylan Ahearn University of Maryland Midfield 10 Alyssa Long University of North Carolina Midfield 11 Abby Zeigenfuse Queens University of Charlotte Midfield 12 Lauren Ellis Jacksonville University Midfield 13 Ava Goeller University of Cincinatti Midfield 14 Rebekah Taylor Campbell University Defense 15 Emily Nalls University of North Carolina Defense 16 Lizzy Pirisino James Madison University Defense 17 Zoe Mazur Arizona State University Defense 18 Blair Goodrich Towson University Defense 19 Lilly Locastro Le Moyne College Defense 20 Ariana Kline Clemson University Defense 21 Emma Sterling University of Maryland Goalkeeper 22 Jo Torres Towson University Goalkeeper

North All-Stars – Coach: Laura Field, Fairfield University Number First Last Institution Position 1 Kate Shaffer University of Connecticut Attack 2 Eloise Clevenger University of Maryland Attack 3 Kylee Garcia Rider University Attack 4 Elizabeth Talluto Fairfield University Attack 5 Logann Eldredge Lindenwood University Attack 6 Melissa Sconone Hofstra University Attack 7 Cat Copchia University Detroit Mercy Attack 8 Corinne Bednarik Drexel University Midfield 9 Cassidy Spilis Rutgers University Midfield 10 Bonnie Yu Saint Joseph’s University Midfield 11 Bailey Cheetham Johns Hopkins University Midfield 12 Catie Corolla Loyola Maryland University Midfield 13 Lindsey Barnes Fairfield University Defense 14 Logan Olmstead Loyola Maryland University Defense 15 Lilly Miller Kent State University Defense 16 Audra Tosone University of Massachusetts Defense 17 Katie Shallow Temple University Defense 18 Maddie Barber Temple University Defense 19 Jillian Galanti Canisius University Defense 21 Madison Doucette Johns Hopkins University Goalkeeper 22 Landyn White University of Connecticut Goalkeeper

DIVISION II

South All-Stars – Coach: Kristen Nicholson, Kutztown University Number First Last Institution Position 1 Tristan Usher Flagler College Attack 2 Madison Tare Florida Southern College Attack 3 Caroline Gastonguay Rollins College Attack 4 Fiona McLaughlin Saint Leo University Attack 5 Megan Dunn University of Indianapolis Attack 6 Patricia Chavira Quincy University attack 7 Alyssa Suchan Lander University Attack 8 Minnie Bittell Northern Michigan Attack 9 Jackie Stoller Florida Southern College Midfield 10 Sarah Dudick Limestone University Midfield 11 Leah Knowles Wingate University Midfield 12 Danielle Robinson Quincy University Midfield 13 Marissa Plumer Newberry College Midfield 14 Makayla Kintner Seton Hill University Defense 15 Robin Spector Kutztown University Defense 16 Madison Phillips University of Indianapolis Defense 17 Bailey Stumpf Limestone University Defense 18 Riley Kirby University of Alabama Huntsville Defense 19 Laura Agbayani University of New Haven Defense 20 Alyssa Romano University of Tampa Defense 21 Gabby Buscemi University of New Haven Goalkeeper 22 Megan Biase Wingate University Goalkeeper

North All-Stars – Coach: Taylor Bastien, Bentley University Number First Last Institution Position 1 Maddy Champagne Grand Valley State University Attack 2 Courtney Dermody Bentley University Attack 3 Jess Harrison West Chester University Attack 4 Sydney Juvelier Pace University Attack 5 Abby Katrinak Lock Haven University Attack 6 Angelina Graziano Southern New Hampshire University Attack 7 Riley O’Connor Georgian Court University Attack 8 Hailey Crittenden Grand Valley State University Attack 9 Remi Reinhardt Georgian Court University Midfield 10 Charleigh Rondeau Slippery Rock University Midfield 11 Maura O’Neill Frostburg State University Midfield 12 Angelina Porcello Pace University Midfield 13 Caroline Affolter Bentley University Midfield 14 Aislynn Alkire Grand Valley State University Defense 15 Grace Frasso West Chester University Defense 16 Cyrose Conteh Kutztown University Defense 17 Alexis Delucia Southern New Hampshire University Defense 18 Kelsey Naclerio Georgian Court Defense 19 Christina Lopreato Mercy University Defense 20 Alexandra Quinn Pace University Defense 21 Liz Myotte Regis University Goalkeeper 22 Jess Gorr West Chester University Goalkeeper

DIVISION III

South All-Stars – Coach: Maddie Taghon, University of Mary Washington Number First Last Institution Position 1 Kelsey Winters Christopher Newport University Attack 2 Nicole Steiner Muhlenberg College Attack 3 Sydney Guidi Christopher Newport University Attack 4 Katie Blair University of Mary Washington Attack 5 Sofia Jenkins Washington & Jefferson College Attack 6 Emma Miller McDaniel College Attack 7 Heather Riefenhauser Susquehanna University Attack 8 Julia Barbato Pfeiffer University Midfield 9 Kelsey Homberg Susquehanna University Midfield 10 Payton Saville University of Lynchburg Midfield 11 Caroline Knight Salisbury University Midfield 12 Mary Charlotte Mortimer St. Mary’s College of Maryland Midfield 13 Abby Laubach Washington College Midfield 14 Ali Graham Lake Forest College Midfield 15 Rachel Rubenstein Catholic University Defense 17 Elizabeth Hense Salisbury University Defense 18 Drew Coxson Stockton University Defense 19 Maria Schneider University of Mary Washington Defense 20 Matilda Darrah Endicott College Defense 21 Sofia Jeddeloh Beloit College Goalkeeper 22 Helen Stafford Swarthmore College Goalkeeper

North All-Stars – Coach: Heather McKay, Messiah University Number First Last Institution Position 1 Josie Lucchesi Denison University Attack 2 Samantha Dayter SUNY Canton Attack 3 Britney Maldonado Illinois Wesleyan University Attack 4 Zoe Cook Stevens Institute of Technology Attack 5 Ally Moir Oglethorpe University Attack 6 Laura Baine Wesleyan University Attack 7 Amy Hoeffner SUNY Cortland Attack 8 Madison Bray Franklin & Marshall College Midfield 9 Emily Salanger SUNY Geneseo Midfield 10 Riley Wasiuk Simmons University Midfield 11 India Smith Cornell College Midfield 12 Cassie Llewellyn Massachusetts Maritime Academy Midfield 13 Molly Greer Wesleyan University Midfield 14 Aubrey Mitchell Maine Maritime Academy Midfield 15 Shannon Foster St. John Fisher University Defense 16 Sarah Christensen York College Defense 17 Caitlin Cron Aurora University Defense 18 Maggie Gannon Nazareth University Defense 19 Amanda Squillini SUNY Cortland Defense 20 Grace Wyckoff Amherst College Defense 21 Mackenzie O’Haver Messiah University Goalkeeper 22 Olivia Kazanjian Skidmore College Goalkeeper