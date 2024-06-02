The University of Tampa Lacrosse star Alyssa Romano Selected to Play in IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

Senior, Alyssa Romano has been selected to play in the IWLCA All-Star game which is set to be played in Sparks, Md.
The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2024 Senior All-Star games for Division I, II, and III. The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games will be held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Division I teams will play the first game at 10:00 am ET, the Division II game will follow at 12:30 pm, and the Division III teams will cap off the event with their game at 3:00 pm. Admission for all three games is free of charge. Please note that the Senior All-Star games will not be streamed.
DIVISION I
|South All-Stars – Coach: Shelley Klaes, James Madison University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Isabella
|Peterson
|James Madison University
|Attack
|2
|Claire
|Bockstie
|Clemson University
|Attack
|3
|Mina
|Scott
|Arizona State University
|Attack
|4
|Maddi
|Koury
|Mercer University
|Attack
|5
|Fiona
|McGowan
|University of Massachusetts
|Attack
|6
|Gretchen
|Gilmore
|Penn State University
|Attack
|7
|Jackie
|Wolford
|Kent State University
|Attack
|8
|Mikaela
|Buoscio
|Elon University
|Midfield
|9
|Shaylan
|Ahearn
|University of Maryland
|Midfield
|10
|Alyssa
|Long
|University of North Carolina
|Midfield
|11
|Abby
|Zeigenfuse
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Midfield
|12
|Lauren
|Ellis
|Jacksonville University
|Midfield
|13
|Ava
|Goeller
|University of Cincinatti
|Midfield
|14
|Rebekah
|Taylor
|Campbell University
|Defense
|15
|Emily
|Nalls
|University of North Carolina
|Defense
|16
|Lizzy
|Pirisino
|James Madison University
|Defense
|17
|Zoe
|Mazur
|Arizona State University
|Defense
|18
|Blair
|Goodrich
|Towson University
|Defense
|19
|Lilly
|Locastro
|Le Moyne College
|Defense
|20
|Ariana
|Kline
|Clemson University
|Defense
|21
|Emma
|Sterling
|University of Maryland
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Jo
|Torres
|Towson University
|Goalkeeper
|North All-Stars – Coach: Laura Field, Fairfield University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Kate
|Shaffer
|University of Connecticut
|Attack
|2
|Eloise
|Clevenger
|University of Maryland
|Attack
|3
|Kylee
|Garcia
|Rider University
|Attack
|4
|Elizabeth
|Talluto
|Fairfield University
|Attack
|5
|Logann
|Eldredge
|Lindenwood University
|Attack
|6
|Melissa
|Sconone
|Hofstra University
|Attack
|7
|Cat
|Copchia
|University Detroit Mercy
|Attack
|8
|Corinne
|Bednarik
|Drexel University
|Midfield
|9
|Cassidy
|Spilis
|Rutgers University
|Midfield
|10
|Bonnie
|Yu
|Saint Joseph’s University
|Midfield
|11
|Bailey
|Cheetham
|Johns Hopkins University
|Midfield
|12
|Catie
|Corolla
|Loyola Maryland University
|Midfield
|13
|Lindsey
|Barnes
|Fairfield University
|Defense
|14
|Logan
|Olmstead
|Loyola Maryland University
|Defense
|15
|Lilly
|Miller
|Kent State University
|Defense
|16
|Audra
|Tosone
|University of Massachusetts
|Defense
|17
|Katie
|Shallow
|Temple University
|Defense
|18
|Maddie
|Barber
|Temple University
|Defense
|19
|Jillian
|Galanti
|Canisius University
|Defense
|21
|Madison
|Doucette
|Johns Hopkins University
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Landyn
|White
|University of Connecticut
|Goalkeeper
DIVISION II
|South All-Stars – Coach: Kristen Nicholson, Kutztown University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Tristan
|Usher
|Flagler College
|Attack
|2
|Madison
|Tare
|Florida Southern College
|Attack
|3
|Caroline
|Gastonguay
|Rollins College
|Attack
|4
|Fiona
|McLaughlin
|Saint Leo University
|Attack
|5
|Megan
|Dunn
|University of Indianapolis
|Attack
|6
|Patricia
|Chavira
|Quincy University
|attack
|7
|Alyssa
|Suchan
|Lander University
|Attack
|8
|Minnie
|Bittell
|Northern Michigan
|Attack
|9
|Jackie
|Stoller
|Florida Southern College
|Midfield
|10
|Sarah
|Dudick
|Limestone University
|Midfield
|11
|Leah
|Knowles
|Wingate University
|Midfield
|12
|Danielle
|Robinson
|Quincy University
|Midfield
|13
|Marissa
|Plumer
|Newberry College
|Midfield
|14
|Makayla
|Kintner
|Seton Hill University
|Defense
|15
|Robin
|Spector
|Kutztown University
|Defense
|16
|Madison
|Phillips
|University of Indianapolis
|Defense
|17
|Bailey
|Stumpf
|Limestone University
|Defense
|18
|Riley
|Kirby
|University of Alabama Huntsville
|Defense
|19
|Laura
|Agbayani
|University of New Haven
|Defense
|20
|Alyssa
|Romano
|University of Tampa
|Defense
|21
|Gabby
|Buscemi
|University of New Haven
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Megan
|Biase
|Wingate University
|Goalkeeper
|North All-Stars – Coach: Taylor Bastien, Bentley University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Maddy
|Champagne
|Grand Valley State University
|Attack
|2
|Courtney
|Dermody
|Bentley University
|Attack
|3
|Jess
|Harrison
|West Chester University
|Attack
|4
|Sydney
|Juvelier
|Pace University
|Attack
|5
|Abby
|Katrinak
|Lock Haven University
|Attack
|6
|Angelina
|Graziano
|Southern New Hampshire University
|Attack
|7
|Riley
|O’Connor
|Georgian Court University
|Attack
|8
|Hailey
|Crittenden
|Grand Valley State University
|Attack
|9
|Remi
|Reinhardt
|Georgian Court University
|Midfield
|10
|Charleigh
|Rondeau
|Slippery Rock University
|Midfield
|11
|Maura
|O’Neill
|Frostburg State University
|Midfield
|12
|Angelina
|Porcello
|Pace University
|Midfield
|13
|Caroline
|Affolter
|Bentley University
|Midfield
|14
|Aislynn
|Alkire
|Grand Valley State University
|Defense
|15
|Grace
|Frasso
|West Chester University
|Defense
|16
|Cyrose
|Conteh
|Kutztown University
|Defense
|17
|Alexis
|Delucia
|Southern New Hampshire University
|Defense
|18
|Kelsey
|Naclerio
|Georgian Court
|Defense
|19
|Christina
|Lopreato
|Mercy University
|Defense
|20
|Alexandra
|Quinn
|Pace University
|Defense
|21
|Liz
|Myotte
|Regis University
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Jess
|Gorr
|West Chester University
|Goalkeeper
DIVISION III
|South All-Stars – Coach: Maddie Taghon, University of Mary Washington
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Kelsey
|Winters
|Christopher Newport University
|Attack
|2
|Nicole
|Steiner
|Muhlenberg College
|Attack
|3
|Sydney
|Guidi
|Christopher Newport University
|Attack
|4
|Katie
|Blair
|University of Mary Washington
|Attack
|5
|Sofia
|Jenkins
|Washington & Jefferson College
|Attack
|6
|Emma
|Miller
|McDaniel College
|Attack
|7
|Heather
|Riefenhauser
|Susquehanna University
|Attack
|8
|Julia
|Barbato
|Pfeiffer University
|Midfield
|9
|Kelsey
|Homberg
|Susquehanna University
|Midfield
|10
|Payton
|Saville
|University of Lynchburg
|Midfield
|11
|Caroline
|Knight
|Salisbury University
|Midfield
|12
|Mary Charlotte
|Mortimer
|St. Mary’s College of Maryland
|Midfield
|13
|Abby
|Laubach
|Washington College
|Midfield
|14
|Ali
|Graham
|Lake Forest College
|Midfield
|15
|Rachel
|Rubenstein
|Catholic University
|Defense
|17
|Elizabeth
|Hense
|Salisbury University
|Defense
|18
|Drew
|Coxson
|Stockton University
|Defense
|19
|Maria
|Schneider
|University of Mary Washington
|Defense
|20
|Matilda
|Darrah
|Endicott College
|Defense
|21
|Sofia
|Jeddeloh
|Beloit College
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Helen
|Stafford
|Swarthmore College
|Goalkeeper
|North All-Stars – Coach: Heather McKay, Messiah University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Josie
|Lucchesi
|Denison University
|Attack
|2
|Samantha
|Dayter
|SUNY Canton
|Attack
|3
|Britney
|Maldonado
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|Attack
|4
|Zoe
|Cook
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Attack
|5
|Ally
|Moir
|Oglethorpe University
|Attack
|6
|Laura
|Baine
|Wesleyan University
|Attack
|7
|Amy
|Hoeffner
|SUNY Cortland
|Attack
|8
|Madison
|Bray
|Franklin & Marshall College
|Midfield
|9
|Emily
|Salanger
|SUNY Geneseo
|Midfield
|10
|Riley
|Wasiuk
|Simmons University
|Midfield
|11
|India
|Smith
|Cornell College
|Midfield
|12
|Cassie
|Llewellyn
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|Midfield
|13
|Molly
|Greer
|Wesleyan University
|Midfield
|14
|Aubrey
|Mitchell
|Maine Maritime Academy
|Midfield
|15
|Shannon
|Foster
|St. John Fisher University
|Defense
|16
|Sarah
|Christensen
|York College
|Defense
|17
|Caitlin
|Cron
|Aurora University
|Defense
|18
|Maggie
|Gannon
|Nazareth University
|Defense
|19
|Amanda
|Squillini
|SUNY Cortland
|Defense
|20
|Grace
|Wyckoff
|Amherst College
|Defense
|21
|Mackenzie
|O’Haver
|Messiah University
|Goalkeeper
|22
|Olivia
|Kazanjian
|Skidmore College
|Goalkeeper
IWLCA Contacts: