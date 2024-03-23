TNT, TBS, CBS, Paramount+ and MAX TV schedule for today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Some really marquee matchups.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 23 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS and truTV. Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 22, beginning at Noon, ET. Games airing on TBS, TNT and truTV will also stream live on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. Games airing on CBS will also stream live on Paramount+.

Following are tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Second Round games on Sunday, March 24, will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS.

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 23 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:45 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City, UT (7) Dayton vs. (2) Arizona Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson 3:15 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City, UT (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas Nessler / Haywood // Jacobson 5:30 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (9) Michigan St. vs. (1) North Carolina Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 6:10 p.m. TNT Omaha, NE (7) Washington St. vs. (2) Iowa St. Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross 7:10 p.m. TBS/ truTV Pittsburgh, PA (14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn 8 p.m. CBS Charlotte, NC (7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 8:40 p.m. TNT Omaha, NE (11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois McCarthy / Antonelli / Johnson // Ross 9:40 p.m. TBS/ truTV Pittsburgh, PA (11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton Catalon / Lappas // Washburn

Approximate tip times