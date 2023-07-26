Tyler Glasnow goes 7 strong innings, Brandon Lowe homers to help Rays beat Marlins 4-1

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight.

“The story was Glasnow,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He was tough. Tough on our hitters. Couldn’t get anything going against him tonight.”

Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.

Lowe made it 4-1 with a sixth-inning solo drive off reliever George Soriano. The Rays improved to 5-14 in July.

“I hope it kind of sets the ship right,” Lowe said. “Kind of got out of control a little bit but hopefully lets people take a breath, relax and reset everything.”

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall, and dropped 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.

Yandy Díaz double in two runs during a three-run second off Edward Cabrera (5-6).

“It felt good when we went up three, 3-0,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I mean, we haven’t done that too many times here lately. So yeah, definitely. It felt good to score first.”

Díaz left the game in the third with left groin tightness that occured when he made an extended stretch on second baseman Lowe’s throw after fielding Jacob Stallings’ grounder. He will have an MRI exam on Wednesday,

Cabrera, making his second start after missing five weeks a right shoulder impingement, was pulled after two innings and 53 pitches due to a blister on his right middle finger. He gave up three runs and four hits.

“It’s weird, it kind of popped up pretty quick,” Schumaker saiid of Cabrera, who had issues with a blister earlier this season. “I think it’s just more frustrating for him, right? Frustrating for us that we can’t get that thing figured out.”

Soriano, who gave up one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, could be a candidate to fill-in if Cabrera can’t make his next start.

Miami got to 3-1 in the third when Joey Wendle scored on Glasnow’s wild pitch.

REACHING A MILLION

The announced crowd of 20,508 helped the Rays’ become the 24th MLB team to reach one million in home attendance this season.

THIRD-BASE MISADVENTURES

Tampa Bay had three runners thrown out at third. Randy Arozarena was caught after straying down the line on a third-inning single, while Manuel Margot was unsuccessful in a bid to advance on a groundout during the fourth. Luke Raley was thrown out trying for a triple in the seventh.

MOVING DAY

Miami acquired left-hander Jose Castillo from San Diego for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique) traveled with the team and did pregame work. … OF Avisai Garcia (left back) had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Matt Barnes had left hip surgery and is likely done for the season. … RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) had a 25-pitch bullpen session. … LHP Andrew Nardi (left triceps) is set to start a rehab assignment with Jacksonville.

Rays: Adam had his fourth daughter born on Monday’s off day.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Zach Eflin (11-5) will try to become the AL’s first 12-game winner against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-9) on Wednesday. Alcantara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is 0-3 in four July starts, allowing 12 runs over 23 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports