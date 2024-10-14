University of Tampa women’s golf team is excited about their 2024 season.

The University of Tampa women’s golf team opened its 2024-25 season, finishing eighth at the LeeAnn Noble Memorial, held at Achasta Golf Club. The tournament featured two rounds on Monday, followed by Tuesday’s final round. Competing on a par-72, 6,166-yard course, the Spartans posted a final score of 881 (+17).

The Spartans were the top Sunshine State Conference school at the event, with Saint Leo and Florida Southern placing 10th and 11th respectively. The event also marked the first tournament for new Tampa head coach Chris Grace.

Anderson (S.C.) took first place with an impressive total of 837 (-27), led by standout player Kennedy Gooding, while Wingate’s Amely Bochaton claimed the individual title with a score of 199 (-17). Tampa’s golfers demonstrated solid performances, particularly from Jimenez, who recorded a top-15 finish.

Top Tampa Golfers

The top Spartan golfer was senior Ana Maria Jimenez Rios, who tied for 11th place. The three-time All-American began her senior season with rounds of 69, 72, and 73, finishing at 214 (-2).

Freshman Justine Bayle made her collegiate debut and tied for 22nd place with rounds of 75, 70, and 74, finishing at 219 (+3).

Ella Mason followed as she tied for 24th place with rounds of 77, 70, and 73, finishing at 220 (+4).

Silvia Barnes counted for Tampa as she concluded play in 55th place with rounds of 75, 75, and 78, finishing at 228 (+12).

Maria Mora, also a true freshman, tied for 77th place with rounds of 81, 76, and 79, finishing at 236 (+20).

Up Next

The Spartans return to action on October 21-22 at the Saint Leo Invitational. The tournament will be played at Lake Jovita South Golf Course in Dade City, Fla.