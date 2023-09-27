USF Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown scores two national awards as South Florida gets ready to face Navy on the road going for 2-0 in the AAC

USF GO BULLS – Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) continued to roll up honors on Monday following his outstanding performance in the Bulls’ 42-29 conference-opening victory over Rice in Raymond James Stadium.
After being named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Bulls’ first since 2018, Brown was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8” Quarterbacks and Manning Award “Stars of the Week” for Week 4, the first Bull to be so honored since Blake Barnett in 2018. Brown was also named to the O’Brien National Quarterback Award Midseason Watch List.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the “Davey Double” Great 8 list, will be announced Tuesday at 12 p.m. (ET).
College football fans can follow the Manning Award on social media (@ManningAward) to vote for what they think was the best performance from the past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 9 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.


Brown, who will turn 19 on Friday, was scintillating in the Bulls’ first win in a conference-opener since 2018. He completed 22-of-29 passes (75%) for 435 yards, two TD and no interceptions, which ranks as the second-best total in program history behind the 503 yards posted by Quinton Flowers at UCF in 2017.
Brown added a team-best 82 yards rushing and a touchdown for 517 total yards, which rank as the second-best total in program history and he joined Flowers as the only two players in program history to post 500-plus yards of total offense in a game. Flowers owns the record with 605 at UCF in 2017. Brown’s 517 total yards are the most for any player in the nation through Week 4 and his passing yards rank as the 7th-best mark through Week 4.
Brown accounted for three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) and a two-point conversion reception (from wide receiver Sean Atkins) on the day. He now has 18 total touchdowns accounted for in six career starts, a USF record that breaks the mark of 15 held by Blake Barnett through six starts.
Brown leads all FBS quarterbacks with 351 rushing yards on the year and ranks 20th nationally with 17.0 points responsible for per game while leading the AAC and ranking 26th nationally running for 87.8 yards per game.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 491 different quarterbacks from 132 schools have been recognized. Sixty players from 58 different schools were honored during the 2022 season.
The Bulls will hit the road for the first of back-to-back conference road clashes when they take on Navy in Annapolis, Md. on Saturday. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on CBS Sports Network and can be heard on 102.5 FM and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn radio.
