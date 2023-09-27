USF Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown scores two national awards as South Florida gets ready to face Navy on the road going for 2-0 in the AAC

USF GO BULLS – Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) continued to roll up honors on Monday following his outstanding performance in the Bulls’ 42-29 conference-opening victory over Rice in Raymond James Stadium.

After being named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the Bulls’ first since 2018, Brown was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award “Great 8” Quarterbacks and Manning Award “Stars of the Week” for Week 4, the first Bull to be so honored since Blake Barnett in 2018. Brown was also named to the O’Brien National Quarterback Award Midseason Watch List.



The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, selected from the “Davey Double” Great 8 list, will be announced Tuesday at 12 p.m. (ET).



College football fans can follow the Manning Award on social media (@ManningAward) to vote for what they think was the best performance from the past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 9 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.



Brown, who will turn 19 on Friday, was scintillating in the Bulls’ first win in a conference-opener since 2018. He completed 22-of-29 passes (75%) for 435 yards, two TD and no interceptions, which ranks as the second-best total in program history behind the 503 yards posted by Quinton Flowers at UCF in 2017.

