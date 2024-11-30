USF hopes to end the regular season today with a win over Rice and then wait for a bowl invite

The USF Bulls, with a record of 6-5 (4-3 AAC), are gearing up to take on the Rice Owls, who stand at 3-8 (2-5 AAC), at Rice Stadium in Houston. They aim to conclude the regular AAC season with a victory on the road, in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fresh from a resounding 63-30 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, the Bulls are keen to clinch another triumph to bolster their chances in the postseason.

It’s been a challenging season for the Owls, who are looking to recover from a 40-14 defeat by the UAB Blazers. They are determined to conclude their season on a positive note but then again so are the Bulls.

USF’s success is driven by Kelley Joiner’s impressive performance, rushing for 747 yards and 11 touchdowns, with an average of 7.4 yards per carry. Backup quarterback Bryce Archie has passed for 1,452 yards, tossing 8 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions, with a completion rate of 58.6%. Sean Atkins stands out in the receiving corps with 61 receptions for 567 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, linebacker Mac Harris is pivotal, amassing 65 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

Despite their record not reflecting it, Rice has had several standout performers. Dean Connors has excelled in rushing, accumulating 740 net yards and nine touchdowns across 11 games, with an average of 5.2 yards per carry. E.J. Warner has spearheaded the passing game, amassing 2,280 yards and 14 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 61.71% over 10 games. In the receiving department, Matt Sykes has racked up 664 yards and five touchdowns, and Connors has contributed an additional 394 yards and one touchdown. On the defensive end, Ty Morris and Gabriel Taylor have been pivotal, recording 55 and 54 total tackles, respectively.

As the Bulls head into the final weekend of the 2024 college football season, confidence is crucial. They have demonstrated a strong offense, averaging 30.1 points per game and ranking 43rd in the FBS. Despite some defensive challenges, they have managed to contain their opponents, allowing only 4.4 yards per rush and slightly over 8 yards per pass play.

Looks like a Bulls win and a 7-5 record heading into bowl season.