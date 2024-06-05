USF Track and Field Poised for Run at NCAA Championship in Eugene, Ore. starting this weekend.

Joey Johnston

Athletics Senior Writer

STORY PRINTED FROM GOUSFBULLS.COM YOUR SOURCE FOR ALL THE LATEST USF SPORTS NEWS-VISIT IT OFTEN.

Story Links

Tampa, Fla. June 3, 2024 – It’s one lap around the track, a quartet of 100-meter sprints, a team operation that requires a quick and efficient passing of the baton. It’s usually faster than a hiccup and it’s a fan favorite.

It’s the 4×100-meter relay — and the USF Bulls are among the favorites to earn the event’s national title at this week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“We will be tough to beat,” said USF All-American-to-be sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu , also favored to contend in the 100 meters and 200 meters while anchoring the 4×100 relay. “We believe in each other and we all have a relationship like we are brothers.”

USF has generally used Zayquan Lincoln , Jaleel Croal , Shevioe Reid and Saminu in the lineup, although the brotherhood extends to alternates Nathan Metelus , Shomari Pettigrew , Jermaine Dyges and JeyQuan Smith , who are always ready if needed.

“It’s a unique situation because we actually have eight guys who can really run and we’ve mixed it up a lot of ways,” Bulls coach Erik Jenkins said. “We’re fortunate to have that kind of depth. The guys have really worked hard all season and they have a lot of results to show for their efforts. Obviously, they really want to put it together in a big way (at the NCAA Championships).”

USF’s 4×100 relay has run the five fastest times in school history this season — 38.44 to win the American Athletic Conference Championships (Lincoln-Croal-Reid-Saminu); 38.64 in an NCAA East Regional heat (Lincoln-Croal-Reid-Saminu); 39.03 at the Florida Relays (Lincoln-Croal-Metelus-Saminu); 39.33 to take third in the Mount SAC Relays (Lincoln-Croal-Reid-Metelus); and 39.34 to win the Penn Relays (Lincoln-Croal-Reid-Saminu).

The 38.44 was the ninth-fastest 4×100 relay time — ever — by a Division I NCAA university team.

“We’re talking about a group that includes LSU, the multiple-time national champion, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech … some really, really stout programs,” Jenkins said. “So that gives you an idea of what our guys are capable of.

“Most of our guys are also competing at a high level in other events and will place high in those events. When you have a group of people like that, running at a high level, you will see the results across the board.”

USF got everyone’s attention by edging Houston at the prestigious Penn Relays, officially stamping the Bulls as a team to beat at the national level.

“That was unreal,” Croal said. “It was good vibes and great energy. I felt like we put everything together there. There was a lot of hype, a lot of noise. People started paying attention to us after that one.”

“Moments like that are why we train so hard,” Lincoln said.

It involves more than pure speed. It’s also about technique, chemistry and precision.

“The 4×100 is a scary race in a way,” Croal said. “It all happens so fast. And if you mess up on the handoff (of the baton), it’s all over. So everything matters.”

Now the Bulls are in position to make history in the 4×100 relay. That potential moment has everyone eager with anticipation.

“I feel like we’ve made big statements all season long,” Lincoln said. “We’re not scared of anybody. We can run with any team. We will be ready. We want to show everyone what South Florida track and field is all about.”