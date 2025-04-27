USF Women’s Lacrosse Finishes Regular Season With 23-6 Win Over Stetson. Next Stop The AAC Championship Tournament.

The University of South Florida women’s lacrosse team (12-4) took down Stetson 23-6, tying their program record of 23 goals in a game.



The Bulls’ 12-win regular season is now complete, having finished 4-2 in conference play. They will have a chance to become the second-ever first-year program to win a conference championship (HPU, 2011).



They will face the loser of JMU and ECU’s game this weekend, on May 1st, in the AAC Championship Tournament Semifinal in Norfolk, Virginia, at 7:30 p.m.



Key Stats:

• The Bulls’ 23 goals tied their program best (at ECU), and their six goals allowed were tied for the third lowest allowed all season.

• The Bulls have scored at least 11 goals in all but one game this season.

• South Florida dominated the draw tonight, controlling 24 of 32 draws.

• The Bulls finished a perfect nine of nine on clear attempts today.

• USF outshot Stetson 45 to 11, with 33 of those USF shots coming on net.



Notables:

• Juliana George led the Bulls in scoring with five goals and one assist, becoming the fourth Bull to score five or more goals in a game this season, ( Maggie Newton , Ava Uphues , and Sofia Chepenik ).



• Jacinda Connor scored her first career goal, adding a second later on, to mark her first career multi-goal effort.



• Julia Huxtable finished with two goals and one assist, marking her first career multi-goal game.



• Sofia Chepenik finished with two goals and three assists, bring her point total on the season up to 63.



• Eight different Bulls scored two or more goals today: Sofia Chepenik , Kaitlyn Tartaglione , Juliana George , Ava Uphues , Maggie Newton , Morgan Perry , Julia Huxtable , and Jacinda Connor .



Up Next:

USF will compete in the AAC Championship Tournament Semifinal in Norfolk, Virginia, as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed against the loser of JMU and ECU’s game this weekend. The game will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., and fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.



About USF Women’s Lacrosse

The University of South Florida announced the addition of women’s lacrosse to its now 21-sport varsity athletics department in November of 2021. Fast forward to Feb. 7, 2025, the program embarked on its inaugural season in a 19-6 win over KSU, setting the State of Florida’s regular season attendance record (2,386 fans). The Bulls named eight-time conference coach of the year Mindy McCord to lead the program in May of 2022. McCord, who came to USF with 240 career wins, earned 21 regular season and conference tournament titles at Jacksonville University. She led the program to eight NCAA appearances after launching and leading the Dolphins’ program over its first 13 years. She developed 13 All-Americans, 81 all-conference selections, and 13 conference Player of the Year honorees during that span, departing JU following to back Sweet Sixteen berths. USF runs a fast-paced, high-scoring offense influenced by the early 1990s Loyola Marymount men’s basketball record-setting fast break, which ranked among the national leaders in shots, points per game, and scoring margin numerous seasons during McCord’s tenure at JU.