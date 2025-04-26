Let’em Run Gulfstream Park: One Horse Wonders

This weekend at Gulfstream Park, Let’em Run is focusing on a special strategy we’re calling the “One Horse Wonders.” We’re highlighting a single top selection for each race between Races 6 through 11, including a swing at the Tropical Turk Pick 3 (TTP3).

One note: This week’s picks were made BEFORE the odds were posted, adding a fun new wrinkle to the challenge! Let’s dive in:

Gulfstream Park Race 6 – 3:30 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles (Turf, OC 62K)

Pick: #3 Lorenz (Brz)

Lorenz, the #1 Prime Power pick, was up against tough competition in his last two starts. Now back in a more manageable spot, he looks primed for a big performance. With sharp recent workouts and the dangerous team of Edgar Zayas and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. teaming up, Lorenz is a strong play to kick off the day.

Race 7 – 4:05 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles (Synthetic, OC 17K)

Pick: #7 Esperanzito

Jockey Edgar Gonzalez stays aboard for trainer Carlos Perez. This horse returns to his preferred Tapeta (synthetic) surface after a solid debut win. With Gonzalez and Perez connecting at an impressive 30% win rate, Esperanzito looks ready to fire again.

Race 8 – 4:37 PM EST – 7 Furlongs (Dirt, Clm 17K)

Pick: #9 Wink of an Eye

This is a tricky bottom-level claiming race at Gulfstream Park, but Wink of an Eye catches the eye with a class drop and a solid record at the 7-furlong distance. Edgar Zayas gets aboard for the first time, and with him heating up, this could be a winning move.

Race 9 – 5:09 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles (Turf, The Monroe Stakes, 75K)

Pick: #5 Dancing N Dixie

Facing much softer company here, Dancing N Dixie should benefit from the class relief. Joe Bravo rides for Mark Casse, who’s due to heat up soon. Her closing kick fits perfectly at this distance, and she looks like the one to beat in the feature race of the day.

Race 10 – 5:41 PM EST – 1 Mile 70 Yards (Synthetic, Clm 10K)

Pick: #5 Sense You Left

Hot apprentice Micah Husbands gets the call for Mark Casse. The horse gets a key weight break and shows a great prep race on 3/13 and a strong workout on 4/19. All signs point to a strong effort here on the Tapeta surface.

Race 11 – 6:13 PM EST – 1 Mile (Turf, OC 25K/N1X)

Pick: #1 Kid Cairo

Dropping in distance after running marathon distances, Kid Cairo draws the rail and adds blinkers to sharpen focus. With capable rider Leonel Reyes taking over, look for this gelding to fire a big one with a ground-saving trip.

Tropical Turk Pick 3 Play

Taking a shot at the TTP3, covering Races 6, 9, and 11:

Race 6: 3, 8

3, 8 Race 9: 1, 5, 7

1, 5, 7 Race 11: 1, 2, 8

🧮 $3 base ticket = $54 total — a solid bet for a potentially big reward!

Coming Soon: 151st Kentucky Derby Breakdown

Get ready — Let’emRun will soon shift gears to break down the 151st Kentucky Derby. Stay tuned for full previews, picks, and insight leading up to the Run for the Roses!