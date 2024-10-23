Victory Rewind: Notables From The Bulls 35-25 Win Over UAB and next up FAU on Nov.1

Joey Johnston

Athletics Senior Writer

Story Links

It’s a Victory Rewind of the sights, sound bites, stats, highlights and learning experiences from USF’s 35-25 home triumph against the UAB Blazers, while enjoying the break of a second bye-week and beginning the look ahead to a road match-up against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 1.

The Big Play

With UAB leading 25-20 and the game perilously hanging in the fourth-quarter balance, USF freshman B-backer Ira Singleton sacked Blazers quarterback Jalen Kitna from behind for a 5-yard loss to the UAB 24-yard line on third-and-8. Punter Patrick Foley did a nice job of averting disaster by retrieving a wide snap and avoiding a block. His 46-yarder bounced high into the hands of Sean Atkins , who initially was waving his arms to keep everyone away. But once Atkins grabbed the bouncer, he sprinted down the left sideline untouched, then cut it back to the middle of the field for a stunning career-best 54-yard return that set up Kelley Joiner’s 1-yard touchdown that put USF ahead to stay.

Game Balls

* RB Kelley Joiner posted three total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving), 94 yards rushing and 165 all-purpose yards. He earned AAC Honor Roll recognition Monday.

* Freshman WR Keshaun Singleton , making his first career start, had four receptions for 105 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

* In his second start, QB Bryce Archie was 17-for-31 with 201 yards and two touchdown passes.

* DT Bernard Gooden had five tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and one sack.

* LB Jhalyn Shuler had five tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one interception, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

* Punter Andrew Stokes averaged 44.4 yards on eight punts, including four inside-the-20 and boots of 59 and 55 yards.

Notable Numbers

8 — Number of all-time USF pass-catchers to have a 100-yard receiving game as a true freshman or redshirt freshman ( Keshaun Singleton , Randall St. Felix, Johnny Peyton, DeAndrew Rubin, Jimmy Horn, Deonte Welch, Elkanah Dillon, Carlton Mitchell)

8 — Number of times USF has scored 35 points or more in the 10 victories of the Coach Alex Golesh era.

9 — Number of different USF defensive players to register a tackle for loss against UAB.

13 — Number of different USF offensive linemen (including tight ends) who played against UAB.

21 — Number of yards needed by Kelley Joiner (currently at 1,776) to become USF’s 10th-leading career rusher.

393 — Number of yards needed for Sean Atkins to become USF’s career receiving yards leader (the record is 2,136 yards by Andre Davis). Atkins took over the career receptions lead on Saturday. He how has 157.

Running Of The Bulls

After three subpar rushing games and a first half that didn’t inspire confidence — 17 attempts for 17 yards — the USF Bulls utilized their ground game to close out a 35-25 victory against the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

Kelley Joiner (who had 77 of his game-high 94 rushing yards in the second half) scored on runs of 1 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter as the Bulls rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit.

USF (3-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) broke a three-game losing streak and now gets a bye-week before resuming AAC play on Nov. 1 at Florida Atlantic.

After a start-and-stop schedule created by Hurricanes Helene and Milton — along with a home game being relocated to Orlando — head coach Alex Golesh said he was encouraged by his team’s heart and determination in the comeback victory against the Blazers (1-6, 0-4).

“Kelley (Joiner) is one of the guys we continue to count on,” Golesh said. “He has been through it all here, ups and downs, injuries, a few coaches. But he keeps coming to work and he keeps swinging.

“It’s a cool room (running back room). They’re all rooting for each other. It has been a rough few weeks for them and we have been demanding a lot. I’ve literally not heard one of them complain. But with Kelley in the fourth quarter and those other guys, they were hungry to chew up yards and get into that end zone.”

Joiner said his approach was simple.

“I just wanted to leave it all out on the field with a bunch of guys (teammates) that I’ll always remember,” Joiner said. “I love the guys up front (offensive line). I didn’t want to let any of them down.”

Joiner did most of the work with three second-half touchdowns, including a 10-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Archie . But there was also a 4-yard score from Ta’Ron Keith , plus an electrifying 67-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Keshaun Singleton in the second quarter.

“We call him ‘Baby Calvin Johnson,’ ” Archie said with a smile. “He has a big body (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) and he can really run. He’s going to help us out a lot this year.”

Singleton and fellow freshman Joshua Porter each got starts at wide receiver, while JeyQuan Smith played a prominent role. Meanwhile, freshman James Chenault started in the secondary.

“Two weeks ago, I challenged our coaches, ‘Man, if somebody is practicing well, let’s find a way for them to play,’ ” Golesh said. “We’re at the point where the freshmen aren’t freshmen anymore. These redshirt freshmen aren’t redshirt freshmen anymore. As we’ve played more guys, it feel like there’s this lifted spirit, just by getting more guys involved.

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot more fight. Does that equal wins? I hope so, but what it equals is you’re going to get some young-guy mistakes and you have to work through that. You see a bunch of young cats out there. It’s so impressive. They continue to build confidence and us coaches have confidence in playing them. Building these young guys, that’s what building a program is all about.”

Golesh reflected back to a 45-10 defeat at Tulane on Sept. 28, which he described as “rock-bottom of how we (want to) play ball here.” He said his players are back on the winning track because of how they paid attention to detail and showed resiliency.

The toughness quotient was typified by junior defensive end Michael Williams. Against UAB, he was injured three times and assisted off the field. Each time, he returned. He finished with five tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

“When you’re building and trying to flip a culture and an expectation, when you continue to raise the standards, all you want is for guys to come in and fight,” Golesh said. “We use the analogy of holding a rope. As hard as you go, when your hands are bloody and callused, you grip it tight.

“Mike has a shoulder (injury). He has a lower-leg deal. But he keeps fighting because he’s a fighter. I would say the majority of our dudes are and you win games that way, for sure.”

Archie’s First Win As Starter

Golesh marveled at the patience and persistence of Archie, who won his first game as a college starting quarterback after beginning his career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to USF in 2023. With the Sept. 28 injury to Byrum Brown at Tulane, Archie has started the past two USF games.

“Bryce waited two-and-a-half years for this moment,” Golesh said. “I’ve known Bryce since he was a sophomore in high school. I love Bryce’s fight and his spirit. I know how much he wanted this moment.

“I told our team, ‘That guy (Archie) waited two-and-a-half years for this feeling. Guys don’t want to wait two-and-a-half years for anything. Guys don’t want to wait five minutes to get a meal. It hasn’t been perfect, but I am so proud of Bryce.”

Golesh was emotional as he spoke.

So was Archie, who said, “Coach Golesh and I have a really close relationship. When we say we love each other, it’s not just a saying. We mean it.”

“Winning this game was everything,” Archie said. “I waited (a long time) to finally come out and show everyone what I can do and how good of a quarterback I can be at times. It meant everything to me to go out and win this game and get the first one under my belt.”

Afterward, Archie was presented with a game ball. He gave it to his mother.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself,” Archie said. “I know how good I can be and the main thing I’ve learned is the work it actually takes to win a college football game. A lot of people say they can do it, but it’s a little different when you’re out there.”

Atkins: He’s No. 1

The saga of WR Sean Atkins — from walk-on to USF all-time great — added another chapter against UAB when he became the program’s career leader in receptions.

On USF’s first play from scrimmage, Archie hit Atkins on a 4-yard pass, allowing the receiver to surge ahead of Andre Davis (153 catches from 2011-14). Atkins had four catches against UAB, putting him at 157 … and counting.

“It’s a lot of hard work we’ve been able to put in and getting to that number is kind of special because you don’t really understand how many catches that is,” Atkins said. “It’s really hard to go out there at this level to make catches and make plays. I’m just happy that the coaches trust me to do it.”

Archie said it was an “honor” to deliver the record-setting pass.

“Sean is one of my best friends and I’m probably with the receivers every day of the week,” Archie said. “Just to hear it said that I threw him the ball and it was a school record … that means everything. I’m happy for Sean.”

Big-Play Defense

UAB gained 485 yards and quarterback Jalen Kitna passed for 384.

At the end of the first half, after UAB got possession at its 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining, the Blazers nearly mounted a 99-yard drive (eventually settling for a 32-yard field goal).

After halftime, the Blazers needed just three plays to score a touchdown (when Nico Gramatica kicked off out-of-bounds, giving UAB possession at its 35-yard line).

Does it sound like a rough day for USF’s defense?

It was not. When it mattered most, the USF defense came up big.

“Our defense really fought hard,” Golesh said. “It forced two turnovers. The first one resulted in a touchdown. The second one resulted in flipping the field. The defense was bending and not breaking over the last 23 minutes or so.”

With UAB leading 19-14 in the third quarter, Bulls linebacker Jhalyn Shuler produced one of the game’s biggest plays with an interception of Kitna on third-and-8 and a 27-yard return to the Blazer 18-yard line. On fourth-and-2, Archie hit Joiner with a 10-yard swing touchdown pass and USF led 20-19.

“Before going on the field, I was telling our players on defense, ‘We need a big play. Somebody has to make a play,’ ” Shuler said. “We want that to be our identity. We want teams to turn on the film and be like, ‘All right, this (USF) team is going to run. They’re going to hit you. They’re going to get the ball out. They’re going to play relentlessly through the whole game.’

“That’s what we want through the first quarter all the way to the fourth quarter.”

Other big defensive plays:

* On second-and-goal from the USF 3-yard line, Kitna was dropped for an 11-yard sack by B-backer Rico Watson (UAB had to settle for a field goal).

* Freshman B-backer Ira Singleton forced a fumble (recovered by Tavin Ward ) and also had a huge sack of Kitna on third-and-8 to force the punt that led to USF’s go-ahead fourth-quarter score.

* On UAB’s final drive before USF put it away, Shuler and Bernard Gooden dropped backup quarterback Trace Campbell for a 1-yard loss on third-and-2. On fourth down, Kajuan Banks broke up Kitna’s pass attempt to Kam Shanks.

Behind The Curtain

A few observations on game elements that didn‘t get the primary

headlines:

* USF had two touchdowns taken off the board during the first half. Archie’s 77-yard touchdown pass to JeyQuan Smith (making his first college start) was negated when Smith wasn’t lined up properly. Smith, one of the team’s fastest players and a special-teams demon, could be on the brink of a much larger role with the Bulls. Meanwhile, Jarvis Lee’s 59-yard score with a special-teams fumble was cancelled when officials determined that Atkins, the punt returner, was down before the ball popped loose.

* Time to alert the AAC’s all-conference selection committee. Punter Andrew Stokes is having the best individual season of any USF player. Against UAB, Stokes averaged 44.4 yards on eight punts, including four downed inside the 20-yard line. There was a 59-yarder and a 55-yarder that settled at the UAB 1-yard line. Stokes has nine inside-the-20 boots in the past two games and 64 for his career (the USF career mark is 68, Justin Brockhaus-Kann, 2009-12). For the season, Stokes is averaging 44.8 yards, good for 19th nationally.

* At times, even with an exciting fourth quarter, the USF-UAB game became something to endure, often losing its flow with a series of injury delays, 16 penalties and four lengthy replay reviews. The game required four hours, 13 minutes — one of the longest in USF annals.

Next Up: Florida Atlantic

After the team’s second bye week — coming at a great time to heal some injuries — the Bulls will travel to Boca Raton for a Friday, Nov. 1 meeting with the Florida Atlantic Owls on ESPN2.

The Owls are 2-5 (0-3 in the AAC) and also have a bye week. The Owls have a two-game losing streak with a pair of shootout defeats, 41-37 against North Texas (when FAU led by 10 points in in the fourth quarter) and 38-24 against UTSA (after it was tied heading to the fourth quarter).

FAU’s victories are against Florida International (38-20) and Wagner (41-10). The Owls are led by quarterback Cam Fancher (formerly of Marshall, 61-percent passing, 344 yards rushing).

There are bitter memories from last season’s 56-14 defeat against the Owls at Raymond James Stadium.

But there are definitely good vibes inside the FAU stadium, which was the site of USF’s 45-0 victory against Syracuse in last season’s Boca Raton Bowl.

When examining USF’s November schedule, there are great opportunities for the Bulls to make a successful stretch run. Outside of the Nov. 9 homecoming game against No. 24-ranked Navy (6-0), the other remaining opponents have a combined 9-19 record — FAU (2-5), Charlotte (3-4), Tulsa (2-5) and Rice (2-5).