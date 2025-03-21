Watkins, Bueckers headline stars to watch in NCAA women’s tourney

Women’s college basketball continues to thrive following Caitlin Clark‘s departure to the WNBA.

Numerous players have stepped into the spotlight and are set to showcase their talents on the sport’s biggest stage.

Here are 10 names to watch when the women’s NCAA Tournament begins Friday.

JuJu Watkins, USC

Watkins will be the face of the sport beyond this season. The Trojans phenom has tallied more points than Clark did through her first two campaigns and is just four 30-point games away from tying Cheryl Miller’s program record of 25. Watkins is a nightmare in transition with her size, speed, and strength. She can pull up on a dime from anywhere on the floor and makes the right pass when defenses swarm her in the paint. The Los Angeles native is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, showing great help instincts and often getting a hand in passing lanes.

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Bueckers is the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA draft. The Huskies star was the first freshman to sweep the National Player of the Year awards and has recaptured that form after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign with a torn ACL. Bueckers is an efficient three-level scorer with near 50/40/90 shooting splits this season. She’s an unselfish player who’s always looking to create high-percentage looks for her teammates. Her 3.9 assist-to-turnover ratio leads all players. Bueckers’ defense has steadily improved as she uses her length to contest shots and create turnovers.

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hidalgo may be small in stature, but the 5-foot-6 sophomore guard is Notre Dame’s spark plug on both ends of the floor. She ignites the Fighting Irish’s transition attack with her speed, plays relentless defense, and isn’t afraid to take big shots. Hidalgo ranks fourth in the nation in both scoring (24.2 points per contest) and steals (3.7). She’s shooting the ball significantly better from downtown too, making 40.7% of her 3-point attempts.

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Betts was the driving force for a UCLA squad that spent most of the campaign atop the AP Poll. The 6-foot-7 center is an imposing figure in the paint as both a shot-blocker and low-post scorer. She’s registered the fifth-most swats (85) and is converting 65.6% of her attempts at the rim, per Hoop Explorer. Betts’ newfound playmaking adds another wrinkle to her game. She does a good job passing out of double-teams in the post and has been a weapon in dribble handoffs.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Morrow’s strong senior year is building her draft stock. The 6-foot-1 forward is among 15 players on the national ballot for the Wooden Award and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Morrow’s a handful to cover on the glass with her never-ending motor. She’s leading all players in rebounds for the second time in four campaigns and trails only Courtney Paris on the Division I all-time list in career double-doubles after picking up 27 this season.

Madison Booker, Texas

Booker followed up a standout freshman campaign with SEC Player of the Year honors. The versatile second-year wing paces Texas in scoring (16.2) and ranks second on the team in rebounds (6.6), assists (2.8), and steals (1.6). She’s knocking down 13% more threes this season and boasts an elite mid-range game. Booker was the Longhorns’ de facto floor general last season in Rori Harmon’s absence and continues to facilitate the offense at times.

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

This list wouldn’t be complete without the country’s leading scorer. Latson is the focal point on the NCAA’s second-highest scoring unit, averaging 24.9 points on 45.1% shooting. The Miami native blows by defenders off the bounce, has the body control to convert difficult finishes at the rim, and frequently draws fouls with her forceful drives. She’s raised her game on the defensive end as well, placing fifth in the ACC with 2.2 steals per contest. Florida State failed to win an NCAA Tournament game in each of Latson’s first two seasons, but it’s only a matter of time until the program breaks through.

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Miles is the other half of Notre Dame’s dynamic backcourt. The 22-year-old has been stellar after missing the previous campaign with a torn ACL, tallying a career-high 16.2 points per game and a 2.15 assist-to-turnover ratio. She leads the ACC in assists (5.8) for the third time in four seasons. Miles has also improved arguably her biggest weakness, connecting on 40.9% of her attempts from deep after entering the year as a 24.6% career 3-point shooter. Miles’ return allows Hidalgo to play off the ball and has solidified the Fighting Irish as national contenders.

Sarah Strong, UConn

Strong has looked like anything but a freshman. The top-ranked recruit in last year’s class has immediately provided UConn with a bona fide No. 2 option alongside Bueckers. Strong can carry the ball coast to coast like a guard, pick-and-pop for three, and uses her quick hands to steal the ball from opponents. The Huskies have maximized her passing ability as well, using the 6-foot-2 forward as a playmaking hub in the high post. It’s been nearly a decade since the school captured its last national championship, but Strong might be the missing piece to the puzzle.

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Blakes is another player making headlines in her debut season. The high-scoring Vanderbilt guard already has a pair of 50-point games on her resume. Blakes’ 55-point outburst against Auburn last February broke Elena Delle Donne’s Division I women’s freshman record of 54 set in 2010. Blakes led a highly competitive SEC in scoring during conference play, posting 26.9 points on 46.9% shooting, including a 39.8% clip from deep. Her quick shot release, pull-up jumper, movement shooting, and ability to attack downhill have made the Commodores star one of the country’s most lethal scorers.

Honorable mentions: Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Flau’Jae Johnson (LSU), Hailey Van Lith (TCU), Chloe Kitts (South Carolina)