What to expect from Bucs vs. Commanders

by Carter Brantley

The NFL season is officially here, along with all of the wonderful “best shape of his life” offseason stories, overreactions to predictions from major media outlets, and silly hot takes meant to provoke reactions from those scrolling through Facebook.

Fear not, the actual games are just around the corner, and the Bucs kick things off at home against the woeful Washington Commanders.

The Commanders played poorly enough last season to earn the 2nd overall selection, spending it on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, a worthy pick that could turn out to be a franchise quarterback but will more than likely take a bit of time to develop.

They finished just above the Carolina Panthers for a reason, and their roster added a rookie quarterback instead of using their 1st round selection to address the offensive line, secondary, or linebacker group, all positions in dire need of attention at some point during these next few years barring any significant development from any of their younger players from previous draft classes.

Washington also dealt former 1st-round receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd-round pick and a pick swap, again a solid deal for Washington but one that leaves their receiving corps a bit, well, top-heavy, if we’re being generous.

All of this to say, the defending NFC South champion Bucs should have little-to-no issue dispatching these Commanders in their opening matchup Sunday late afternoon.

The Bucs are coming in hot with their roster mostly intact and a group of veteran leadership that can step up and make plays as well as guide the younger player to success.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield, and Lavonte David all earned new contracts in the offseason, while starting corner Carlton Davis III was dealt for a 3rd-rounder over the offseason.

So, the retentions outweigh the losses, and for a team that managed to secure a playoff victory playing the 2nd worst team in football a year ago, that’s good news.

Expect the Bucs to come out on top Sunday 27-23, only maintaining to keep it close because it’s only Week 1 and things are still getting settled, even for a team with as much continuity as the Bucs.

Speaking of Week 1, now is a great time to remind Bucs fans; it’s a long season.

Even if the Bucs manage to screw things up against a rookie QB for the second consecutive year (CJ Stroud was BRUTAL last year), it’s ok. There are still 16 other games to be played, and a lot of them come against fellow NFC South teams, who all kind of stink.

Let’s sit back, relax, and enjoy some football. Even if it’s a loss.