Will petty politics kill the Rays Stadium deal?

RANT SPORTS: What began last week as a brief delay in the new stadium deal between the Rays and Pinellas County now appears to be unraveling due to petty politics among some new county commission members who were against the Ray deal from the start. It seems to stem from the Rays and Major League Baseball’s decision not to play in Clearwater or Dunedin while Tropicana Field undergoes the necessary $55 million repairs to become playable after its roof was damaged by Hurricane Milton something that would mean the team would have to play in a minor league park for the 2025 regular season,

Rant Sports reported last week Thursday afternoon, it was announced by the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball that the Rays will play their 2025 regular season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. This arrangement, facilitated by Major League Baseball with the Yankees’ assistance, ensures that the Rays have a home park near their fanbase while Tropicana Field,

It was Major League Baseball’s call when deciding where to play in 2025

While the Pinellas County Commission has expressed disappointment that the Rays will not be playing in the county, the decision ultimately rested with Major League Baseball. Commissioner Rob Manfred emphasized the need to select a location by Christmas to prepare for the 2025 season. He insisted that the Rays’ temporary home be in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area to allow fans to continue supporting their team. The stadium must meet MLB standards, including the quality of the playing field, television lighting, locker rooms, and press facilities. Steinbrenner Field, with its location and capacity of 11,000 seats, was the only venue that met all these criteria.

Commissioner Manfred collaborated with the Rays and Hal Steinbrenner of the Yankees to finalize the deal, which included the Rays paying $15 million in rent to New York. This agreement also provided Major League Baseball with the necessary time to make additional adjustments to the park before the opening day of 2025.

When is a deal not a deal? When it done in Florida

The elections on November 5th changed the makeup of the Pinellas County Commission and the St. Petersburg City Council, creating doubts about the July agreement to finance a new Rays Stadium as part of the $6.5 billion Gas Light district renovation. Once hailed as a top attraction for fans and businesses, the project is now experiencing challenges. The meeting set for November 18th, which was expected to be procedural, has been deferred. Additionally, the election of two commissioners opposed to the deal has altered the county’s position from a 5-2 supportive vote in July to a possible 4-3 vote against moving forward. Moreover, the commission has not yet made a decision on the $55 million needed to fix Tropicana Field for the 2026 season, potentially causing further delays for the Rays’ comeback to St. Petersburg.

The sudden move to tank the agreed upon deal has Rays not ruling out relocating to another city

Stuart Sternberg, the Rays’ owner, shot back Saturday in the Tampa Bay Times. Moving the Rays out of town entirely, he said, “is not an unlikely conclusion.”

“Last month, the County Commission upended our ballpark agreement by not approving their bonds, as they promised to do,” Sternberg said. “That action sent a clear message that we had lost the county as a partner.

“The future of baseball in Tampa Bay became less certain after that vote.”

That could put Nashville, Montreal, and other cities back in the picture if the blows totally up.

Sports Business 101- The County is using the hurricane victims in a powerplay to get a new deal

It’s important to understand that some members of the county commission may be leveraging the bond money as a ploy to negotiate a better deal with the Rays, possibly urging them to contribute more money to the project. However, the funds designated for the new Rays stadium in Pinellas County are not transferable for other uses such as aiding the victims of Hurricane Milton. These funds originate from a Tourism Tax revenue specifically allocated for capital improvement projects, including sports stadiums, museums, and beaches, and legally cannot be repurposed for hurricane relief efforts.

Is it possible for Tampa to become the new home of the Rays if the Pinellas deal falls through?

With the Rays set to play at Steinbrenner Field in 2025, Tampa lawmakers will have the chance to observe the team’s integration into the community and the potential advantages it offers. The favorable response from fans and the positive impact on the local economy might sway the decision to retain the Rays in Tampa for the long term, should Pinellas County fail to secure the deal.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has conveyed her excitement for the Rays to play at Steinbrenner Field in 2024. She stated that the city is dedicated to retaining the Rays in the Tampa Bay region and is hopeful for the team’s prospects there in either Tampa or St. Petersburg.

Playing in a smaller park that offers fans the opportunity to watch a game in a more intimate setting could demonstrate to the Rays that a 25,000-seat stadium in Tampa might be a better fit. Additionally, considering the rain issues, they might manage with an outdoor stadium