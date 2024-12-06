Yankees hope to land Soto and he is expected to make a choice soon.

Rant Sports – Juan Soto is the single biggest prize of the 2024 Major League Baseball free agent market and multiple reports say that he is in the final stages of making his choice. The smart money at this point is on either the return to the Yankees or signing with the rival Mets, with Boston, Toronto and the Dodgers seen as long shots.
His agent Scott Boras drops a hint
“When you go through these things, you just have a lot of information to meld through,” Boras said during Blake Snell’s introductory news conference at Dodger Stadium. “We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things. Juan is a very methodical thinker, so we’ll see. I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.”
With what Boras said about Soto let’s take a look at his top suitors and their pros and cons.
New York Yankees
Pros:
- Need for Power: The Yankees desperately need a left-handed power hitter.
- Yankee Stadium: Soto’s power would be perfect for the short right-field porch.
- Fan Excitement: Acquiring Soto could reinvigorate the fanbase and change the narrative around the team.
Cons:
- Injuries: The Yankees have had injury issues, and Soto’s health could be a concern.
- High Cost: Soto’s contract demands are enormous, and the Yankees might be hesitant to commit that much money.
Pros:
- Need for Star Power: The Mets need a marquee player to draw fans and boost the lineup.
- Media Market: Playing in New York would give Soto significant media exposure.
- Financial Constraints: The Mets will open the checkbook to land Soto, but they still need pitching and other help. Will signing Soto keep them from landing the superstar?
- Team Performance: The Mets have struggled in recent years, and Soto might prefer a more competitive team.
Pros:
- Strong Core: The Red Sox have a young core and a strong farm system.
- Dominican Connection: Boston has a history of Dominican stars, which could appeal to Soto.
- High Payroll: Ownership is willing to spend big this offseason.
- Intense Scrutiny: Playing in Boston comes with high expectations and intense scrutiny.
- Outfield Depth: The Red Sox already have several young outfielders
Pros:
- Franchise-Altering Move: Acquiring Soto could dramatically change the Blue Jays’ trajectory.
- Young Core: The Blue Jays have a promising young core that could benefit from Soto’s presence.
- Trade Cost: The Blue Jays would have to give up significant prospects to acquire Soto.
- One-Year Control: Soto is only under team control for one more season, which might not be enough time to build a championship team around him.
Pros:
- Winning Culture: The Dodgers are a top franchise with a strong player development system.
- Big Market: Soto would have ample opportunities to grow his brand in Los Angeles.
- Historic Franchise: Joining a team with a rich history and large fanbase.
- Recent Rival: Soto might not want to join a team that recently defeated him in the World Series.
- Deferred Money: The Dodgers have deferred significant money on other contracts, which might be a deterrent
No matter where he goes, he will be paidSoto is set to receive a substantial compensation regardless of his destination, as multiple reports indicate that every team that has submitted a bid to his agent, Boras, has offered over $600 million.It’s worth noting that Boras represents Soto, and there might be a team willing to offer more than the one he ultimately signs with. If Soto prefers to play for the Yankees, even if the Blue Jays are ready to pay more, he may choose to remain in pinstripes Time will tell how this unfolds.