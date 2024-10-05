Yankees host KC as the MLB Playoffs swing into full action this weekend. Who is playing and where to watch the action.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Although the Tampa Bay Rays are not in the 2024 Major League Baseball Divisional Series, which starts this weekend, there will be plenty of teams with Florida Spring Training ties, including the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Tigers, and Dodgers. October baseball is unmatched, and the excitement intensifies with the Divisional Round. The series extends from a best-of-three to a best-of-five format, allowing teams to settle in and become familiar with their opponents. Expect momentum shifts and epic moments—it’s set to be a thrilling experience.

Saturday, October 6

SERIESMATCHUP
GAMETIMECHANNEL
ALDSDetroit Tigers @ Cleveland GuardiansGame 11 p.m. ETTBS, TruTV
NLDSNew. York Mets @ Philadelphia PhilliesGame 14 p.m. ETFOX
ALDSKansas City Royals @ New York YankeesGame 16:30 p.m. ETTBS
NLDSSan Diego Padres @ Los Angeles DodgersGame 18:30 p.m. ETFS1

Sunday, October 6

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
NLDSNew York Mets @ Philadelphia PhilliesGame 24 p.m. ETFS1
NLDSSan Diego Padres @ Los Angeles DodgersGame 28 p.m. ETFS1

Monday, October 7

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
ALDSDetroit Tigers @ Cleveland GuardiansGame 24 p.m. ETTBS, TruTV
ALDSKansas City Royals @ New York YankeesGame 27:30 p.m. ETTBS, TruTv

Tuesday, October 8

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
NLDSLos Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego PadresGame 3TBDFOX, FS1
NLDSPhiladelphia Phillies @ New York MetsGame 3TBDFOX, FS1

Wednesday, October 9

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
ALDSNew York Yankees @ Kansas City RoyalsGame 3TBDTBS, TruTV
ALDSCleveland Guardians @ Detroit TigersGame 3TBDTBS, TruTV
NLDSLos Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego PadresGame 4 (if necessary)TBDFOX, FS1
NLDSPhiladelphia Phillies @ New York MetsGame 4 (if necessary)TBDFOX, FS1

Thursday, October 10

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
ALDSCleveland Guardians @ Detroit TigersGame 4 (if necessary)TBDTBS, TruTV
ALDSNew York Yankees @ Kansas City RoyalsGame 4 (if necessary)TBDTBS, TruTv

Friday, October 11

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
NLDSSan Diego Padres @ Los Angeles DodgersGame 5 (if necessary)TBDFOX, FS1
NLDSNew York Mets @ Philadelphia PhilliesGame 5 (if necessary)TBDFOX, FS1

Saturday, October 12

SERIESMATCHUPGAMETIMECHANNEL
ALDSDetroit Tigers @ Cleveland GuardiansGame 5 (if necessary)TBDTBS
ALDSKansas City Royals @ New York YankeesGame 5 (if necessary)TBDTBS

For those wondering where to catch the games, the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees series will be aired on TBS and TruTV for Games 1-4. If a Game 5 is needed, it will be shown exclusively on TBS for both series, with all games available for streaming on MAX. The San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series, as well as the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies series, will be televised on FOX and FS1. Almost every game will be accessible on both networks, except for Game 2, which will be solely on FS1 due to FOX’s NFL game broadcast that day. Additionally, FOX does not offer streaming without a paid TV subscription such as cable or satellite.

