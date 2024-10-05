Yankees host KC as the MLB Playoffs swing into full action this weekend. Who is playing and where to watch the action.

Although the Tampa Bay Rays are not in the 2024 Major League Baseball Divisional Series, which starts this weekend, there will be plenty of teams with Florida Spring Training ties, including the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Tigers, and Dodgers. October baseball is unmatched, and the excitement intensifies with the Divisional Round. The series extends from a best-of-three to a best-of-five format, allowing teams to settle in and become familiar with their opponents. Expect momentum shifts and epic moments—it’s set to be a thrilling experience.
Saturday, October 6
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 1
1 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTV
NLDS
New. York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 1
4 p.m. ET
FOX
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 1
6:30 p.m. ET
TBS
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Sunday, October 6
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 2
4 p.m. ET
FS1
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 2
8 p.m. ET
FS1
Monday, October 7
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 2
4 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 2
7:30 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTv
Tuesday, October 8
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres
Game 3
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets
Game 3
TBD
FOX, FS1
Wednesday, October 9
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Game 3
TBD
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers
Game 3
TBD
TBS, TruTV
NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
Thursday, October 10
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS, TruTv
Friday, October 11
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
Saturday, October 12
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS
For those wondering where to catch the games, the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees series will be aired on TBS and TruTV for Games 1-4. If a Game 5 is needed, it will be shown exclusively on TBS for both series, with all games available for streaming on MAX. The San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series, as well as the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies series, will be televised on FOX and FS1. Almost every game will be accessible on both networks, except for Game 2, which will be solely on FS1 due to FOX’s NFL game broadcast that day. Additionally, FOX does not offer streaming without a paid TV subscription such as cable or satellite.