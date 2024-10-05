Yankees host KC as the MLB Playoffs swing into full action this weekend. Who is playing and where to watch the action.

Although the Tampa Bay Rays are not in the 2024 Major League Baseball Divisional Series, which starts this weekend, there will be plenty of teams with Florida Spring Training ties, including the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Tigers, and Dodgers. October baseball is unmatched, and the excitement intensifies with the Divisional Round. The series extends from a best-of-three to a best-of-five format, allowing teams to settle in and become familiar with their opponents. Expect momentum shifts and epic moments—it’s set to be a thrilling experience.

Saturday, October 6

SERIES MATCHUP

GAME TIME CHANNEL ALDS Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians Game 1 1 p.m. ET TBS, TruTV NLDS New. York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 4 p.m. ET FOX ALDS Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees Game 1 6:30 p.m. ET TBS NLDS San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 8:30 p.m. ET FS1

Sunday, October 6

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL NLDS New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 4 p.m. ET FS1 NLDS San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2 8 p.m. ET FS1

Monday, October 7

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL ALDS Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians Game 2 4 p.m. ET TBS, TruTV ALDS Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees Game 2 7:30 p.m. ET TBS, TruTv

Tuesday, October 8

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres Game 3 TBD FOX, FS1 NLDS Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets Game 3 TBD FOX, FS1

Wednesday, October 9

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL ALDS New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals Game 3 TBD TBS, TruTV ALDS Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers Game 3 TBD TBS, TruTV NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres Game 4 (if necessary) TBD FOX, FS1 NLDS Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets Game 4 (if necessary) TBD FOX, FS1

Thursday, October 10

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL ALDS Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers Game 4 (if necessary) TBD TBS, TruTV ALDS New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals Game 4 (if necessary) TBD TBS, TruTv

Friday, October 11

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL NLDS San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers Game 5 (if necessary) TBD FOX, FS1 NLDS New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies Game 5 (if necessary) TBD FOX, FS1

Saturday, October 12

SERIES MATCHUP GAME TIME CHANNEL ALDS Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians Game 5 (if necessary) TBD TBS ALDS Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees Game 5 (if necessary) TBD TBS

For those wondering where to catch the games, the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees series will be aired on TBS and TruTV for Games 1-4. If a Game 5 is needed, it will be shown exclusively on TBS for both series, with all games available for streaming on MAX. The San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series, as well as the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies series, will be televised on FOX and FS1. Almost every game will be accessible on both networks, except for Game 2, which will be solely on FS1 due to FOX’s NFL game broadcast that day. Additionally, FOX does not offer streaming without a paid TV subscription such as cable or satellite.