Bills vs Dolphins Insights, Odds, and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

The Buffalo Bills will clash with the Miami Dolphins in a highly-anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams emerged victorious in their season openers, making this Week 2 face-off crucial for early AFC East supremacy.

Key Players: The game will feature standout performances from Buffalo’s dynamic quarterback Josh Allen and Miami’s powerhouse wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Keep an eye on Allen’s connection with his big-bodied targets and Hill’s game-changing speed.

Broadcast Info: Catch all the action live on Amazon Prime.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds: Buffalo +120 | Miami -142

Run Line: Miami is currently favored, with the spread sitting at -2.5.

Total Runs: The over/under for this game is set at 48.5.

Bills Recent Betting Trends

Performance: The Bills have an impressive record when playing as favorites, winning 70% of such games last season.

Moneyline Stats: In the last 10 games, Buffalo is 7-3 on the moneyline.

Total Games: Buffalo’s matches have gone over the total in 60% of their outings.

ATS (Against the Spread): The Bills have covered the spread in five of their last seven games.

Key Player Stats: Josh Allen averages 2.75 touchdowns per game against the Dolphins, with 33 total touchdowns in 12 career games.

Dolphins Recent Betting Trends

Performance: Miami has performed well as underdogs, covering the spread in 10 out of their last 13 games.

Moneyline Stats: Over the last 10 games, the Dolphins are 6-4 on the moneyline.

Total Games: Miami’s games have hit the over in 55% of their contests.

ATS (Against the Spread): The Dolphins have excelled at covering the spread, particularly at home, boasting a 5-1 ATS record inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Key Player Stats: Tyreek Hill has been electrifying, averaging over 100 receiving yards per game.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value: Miami is favored by 2.5 points. Considering Buffalo’s strong recent performances, betting on the Bills to cover might offer significant value. Total Runs Consideration: The set total is 48.5. Given both teams’ offensive potentials and less than stellar defenses early in the season, the over seems a favorable bet. Underdog Potential: While Miami is the favored team, Josh Allen’s history against the Dolphins suggests that Buffalo, the underdog, has a strong chance of outperforming expectations.

Based on these insights, bettors might consider backing Buffalo to cover the spread and leaning towards the over on total points due to the offensive firepower on both sides. Whether you follow the favorite or the underdog, use this data to make informed bets.

Closing Note

Carlos SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s fervent interest in betting on sports. SME’s keen eye for subtle differences between games’ likely outcomes and actual results gives him an edge. Follow me for a nuanced, context-rich analysis that turns potential losses into wins.

Trending SEO Hashtags:

#BillsDolphins #BettingTrends #ThursdayNightFootball #NFLBetting