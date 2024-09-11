Yankees vs. Royals Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME

The New York Yankees face off against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 7:05 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated matchup will see some of the league’s most exciting talents like Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. in action. If you’re wondering where to catch the game, tune in to BSKC for all the live action.

Betting Lines and Odds

Let’s take a detailed look at the betting odds and lines for this thrilling contest.

Moneyline Odds

Yankees: -147

-147 Royals: +123

Run Line

Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

-1.5 (+142) Royals: +1.5 (-169)

Total Runs

Over 8 runs: -108

-108 Under 8 runs: -112

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

The Yankees have had an interesting betting landscape lately.

Performance: The Yankees have been favorites in 114 games this season, winning 63 of those (55.3%).

The Yankees have been favorites in 114 games this season, winning 63 of those (55.3%). Moneyline Stats: New York is 41-29 when favored by -147 or more this year.

New York is 41-29 when favored by -147 or more this year. Total Games: Six out of their last ten games have gone over the total run line.

Six out of their last ten games have gone over the total run line. ATS (Against the Spread): The Yankees hold a 4-6-0 record against the spread in their recent 10 games.

The Yankees hold a 4-6-0 record against the spread in their recent 10 games. Key Player Stats: Aaron Judge has been phenomenal, leading the team with 51 home runs and a .320 batting average.

Royals Recent Betting Trends

The Royals, on the other hand, have shown varied performance trends.

Performance: Kansas City has been underdogs in 74 games this season, winning 33 of those (44.6%).

Kansas City has been underdogs in 74 games this season, winning 33 of those (44.6%). Moneyline Stats: As underdogs of +123 or worse, they’ve managed to pull off seven wins in 25 opportunities.

As underdogs of +123 or worse, they’ve managed to pull off seven wins in 25 opportunities. Total Games: Only two out of their last ten games have hit the over.

Only two out of their last ten games have hit the over. ATS (Against the Spread): Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread in their last ten games.

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread in their last ten games. Key Player Stats: Bobby Witt Jr. has been leading the charge with 30 home runs and a .334 batting average.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Here’s what to watch for when betting on this game:

Run Line Value: The Yankees are favored on the run line at -1.5, which means they need to win by at least two runs. Considering their recent form, this presents a moderate risk but with reasonable upside.

The Yankees are favored on the run line at -1.5, which means they need to win by at least two runs. Considering their recent form, this presents a moderate risk but with reasonable upside. Total Runs Consideration: With an over/under set at 8, and knowing the Yankees’ and Royals’ scoring trends, betting on the over might be a viable option given the Yankees’ ability to score.

With an over/under set at 8, and knowing the Yankees’ and Royals’ scoring trends, betting on the over might be a viable option given the Yankees’ ability to score. Underdog Potential: The Royals at +123 present an interesting underdog bet. While they have a lower win probability, they’ve shown a capacity to upset favorites, making this worth considering for bettors looking for higher returns.

By taking a close look at these trends and odds, bettors can make well-informed decisions for this game.

Based on the analysis, if you’re feeling adventurous, consider the Royals as a value underdog pick. For those playing it safer, the over on total runs could be another avenue, given both teams’ potential for putting runs on the board.

This Yankees vs. Royals matchup promises excitement on all fronts. With top players like Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. in the mix, it’s bound to be a high-stakes game for both teams and bettors alike. Use the insights provided to place educated bets and may the best team win!

