Cubs vs. Marlins Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Heading to LoanDepot Park this Friday night, the Chicago Cubs are set to face off against the Miami Marlins in what promises to be a riveting game starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. It’s going to be an exciting matchup with Kyle Hendricks on the mound for the Cubs and Max Meyer pitching for the Marlins.

Let’s dive into some insightful details and a bit of fun analysis to prepare for this game. And for those of you looking to make some bets, I’ve got you covered with important betting insights too.

Game Details and

Date and Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

TV: BSFL

Cubs Betting Performance:

– The Cubs have a 50% win rate when they’ve been favorites this season, securing 29 wins out of 58 games.

– When favored by -124 or more, they boast a 61.5% win rate.

– The odds suggest the Cubs have a 55.4% chance of winning this matchup.

Marlins Betting Performance:

– As underdogs, the Marlins have emerged victorious in 37.8% of their games, winning 42 out of 111 contests.

– When listed as +104 or longer underdogs, they’ve won 39 out of 103 times.

– The implied probability of a Marlins win stands at 49%, based on their moneyline odds.

Here’s the moneyline, run line, and total for both teams:

Moneyline: Cubs -124, Marlins +104

Cubs -124, Marlins +104 Run Line: Cubs -1.5, Miami +1.5

Cubs -1.5, Miami +1.5 Total Runs: 8.5 (Over at -102, Under at -120)

Cubs vs. Marlins Recent Performances

Cubs Recent Stats:

Record: 5-5

5-5 Runs Per Game: 3.7

3.7 Home Runs: 10

10 ERA: 3.17

3.17 K/9: 9.8

Cubs Key Players:

Ian Happ: Leading the team with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Leading the team with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs. Isaac Paredes: Batting .228 with a decent tally of 22 doubles and 18 home runs.

Batting .228 with a decent tally of 22 doubles and 18 home runs. Nico Hoerner: Currently on a two-game hitting streak, hitting .222 over the last five games.

Currently on a two-game hitting streak, hitting .222 over the last five games. Cody Bellinger: Sporting a team-high .275 batting average.

Marlins Recent Stats:

Record: 3-7

3-7 Runs Per Game: 4.6

4.6 Home Runs: 11

11 ERA: 5.83

5.83 K/9: 7.6

Marlins Key Players:

Jake Burger: Team leader with 25 home runs and a .249 average.

Team leader with 25 home runs and a .249 average. Jesus Sanchez: Batting .239 with 19 doubles and 15 home runs.

Batting .239 with 19 doubles and 15 home runs. Xavier Edwards: Impressing with a .345 batting average.

Impressing with a .345 batting average. Otto Lopez: Maintaining a .241 average with notable contributions.

Carlos SME’s Top 3 Betting Insights (SMES 3)

Home/Away Performance: The Cubs have historically performed better on the road, and given their current betting odds, it’s something to keep in mind.

The Cubs have historically performed better on the road, and given their current betting odds, it’s something to keep in mind. Total Runs Trend: The Cubs’ recent games tend to lean towards hitting the over, which aligns with their performance trends.

The Cubs’ recent games tend to lean towards hitting the over, which aligns with their performance trends. Upset Potential: Despite their underdog status, the Marlins have a solid winning record in similar situations, making them a viable bet for those looking for value.

This Friday night clash promises to be a nail-biter. Whether you’re rooting for the Cubs or the Marlins, make sure you’ve got your snacks ready and maybe your betting slip close by!

