Dodgers vs. Rays Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to clash with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays this Friday at Dodger Stadium, 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers come in as the favorites with a moneyline of -189, while the Rays stand at +158. Los Angeles is also favored on the run line at -1.5, with the over/under set at 8.5 runs.

Let’s dive into every angle you need to know for the Dodgers-Rays showdown, covering the run line, moneyline, total, and expert betting insights.

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Information & Odds

When: Friday, August 23, 2024 at 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Breakdown

The Dodgers have been favored in 112 games this season, clinching victory in 70 of those matchups, translating to a solid 62.5% win rate. When listed as -189 favorites or more, the Dodgers improve their win rate to 66.7%, with an implied probability of 65.4% for Friday’s game.

Conversely, the Rays have been the underdogs in 61 games and have triumphed in 29 of those, amounting to a 47.5% win rate. When given odds of +158 or higher, the Rays have been designated as underdogs only once this season, ending in a defeat. The implied probability for this game is 38.8%.

Recent Dodgers Betting Performance

– Over their last ten games as moneyline favorites, the Dodgers have a 6-3 record.

– The over/under total has been surpassed in four out of their last ten games.

– Their ATS (against the spread) record stands at 5-5-0 in the last ten games.

Dodgers Recent Stats

– Record: 7-3

– Runs Per Game: 4.8

– Home Runs: 16

– ERA: 3.21

– Strikeouts Per 9 Innings: 7.9

Dodgers Player Highlights

Freddie Freeman has been a crucial player, currently batting .290 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 65 walks. His recent five-game stretch shows a .278 batting average with two doubles, two walks, and two RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani continues to impress with 39 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a batting average of .291. Ohtani is on a five-game hitting streak and is hitting .300 in that span with two home runs and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts, with a .303 batting average, has also been essential, racking up 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, and 50 walks. He is currently on a two-game hitting streak.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

– In their recent six games as underdogs, the Rays are 3-3.

– The over/under total has been surpassed in two out of their last ten games.

– Their ATS record is 7-3-0 over the last ten games.

Rays Recent Stats

– Record: 6-4

– Runs Per Game: 3.0

– Home Runs: 5

– ERA: 2.42

– Strikeouts Per 9 Innings: 8.9

Rays Player Highlights

Yandy Diaz leads the team with a .275 batting average and has accumulated 55 RBIs. He is currently on a three-game hitting streak, batting .438 over his last five games.

Christopher Morel has showcased his power, leading the Rays with 20 home runs, which places him 36th overall in the MLB for home runs and 86th for RBIs.

Betting Insights: SMES 3

– The Dodgers’ 66.7% win rate when favored by -189 or more this season suggests they are reliable favorites.

– The over/under being set at 8.5 runs, with the Dodgers going over the total in four of their last ten games, indicates a potential high-scoring affair.

– The Rays have a decent ATS record of 7-3-0 in their last ten games, signaling they often cover the spread even when underdogs.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying game. Enjoy the action, and happy betting!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.