Cubs vs. Marlins Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

When: Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch: BSFL

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Preview

Here we go, folks! The Chicago Cubs are hitting the field against the Miami Marlins this Sunday. Ian Happ is leading the charge for the Cubs, while Jesus Sanchez is the one to watch on the Marlins’ side. The Cubs are the favorites in this matchup with -167 moneyline odds, and the Marlins are underdogs at +139. On the run line, Chicago is favored at -1.5, and the game total sits at 8.5 runs. Let’s break it down!

Cubs Recent Form and Key Players

The Cubs have been busy, playing eight of their recent 10 games as moneyline favorites and winning five of those contests. They’ve also split the over/under on the total five times in the last 10 games. However, their record against the spread is a less impressive 4-6-0.

Key players:

– Ian Happ: The main man, with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs. Happ is also on a two-game hitting streak and has been contributing solidly over his last five outings.

– Isaac Paredes: Batting .228 but packs a punch with 18 home runs and 23 doubles.

– Nico Hoerner: Adds versatility with his .252 batting average and some extra-base hits.

– Cody Bellinger: The team’s leader in batting average at .274, riding a two-game hitting streak.

Marlins Recent Form and Key Players

The Marlins have had it rough lately, playing as underdogs in all their last 10 games and bagging just three wins. In terms of totals, only four out of their last 10 matchups hit the over. Their recent spread record mirrors the Cubs at 3-7.

Key players:

– Jake Burger: Tops the Marlins with a .248 batting average, 25 home runs, and 57 RBIs. Burger also holds a three-game hitting streak.

– Jesus Sanchez: Brings versatility with 19 doubles, and 15 home runs, batting .236.

– Xavier Edwards: A driving force with a .349 batting average, showcasing his ability to make contact.

– Otto Lopez: Adding breadth to the lineup with 12 doubles and three home runs.

Betting Insights

This part is for my fellow betting enthusiasts. Let’s dissect the run line, moneyline, and total for some keen insights:

SME’S 3 Betting Insights:

– The Cubs have been favorites in 59 games this season and hold a 50.8% win rate in those situations.

– When pegged as favorites by -167 or better, the Cubs sport a stellar 14-1 record.

– The Marlins, underdogs in 112 games this season, have emerged victorious 37.5% of the time.

The implied probabilities here suggest a 62.5% chance of a Cubs victory, while the Marlins’ odds imply a 41.8% chance of winning. You can interpret these numbers to strategize your bets intelligently.

So, tune in to what promises to be an exciting match full of twists. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just catching the game, these insights should give you a solid understanding of what to expect. Enjoy the game!

