Yankees vs. Rockies Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

I’m excited to break down Sunday’s matchup between Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees squaring off against Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET, and the odds are out: the Yankees are solidly favored with a moneyline of -298, while the Rockies sit as underdogs at +238. The game’s total is pegged at 8.5 runs.

This article dives deep into everything you need to know from a betting perspective, including insights into the run line, moneyline, and total, plus some expert picks.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Information

When: Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES Network

Yankees Recent Stats & Player Insights

The Yanks have been in fine form lately, with a 6-4 record across their last 10 games, averaging 4.3 runs per game and blasting 18 home runs. Their pitching has been stellar, posting an ERA of 2.54 and a K/9 rate of 9.3.

Player Highlights:

– Aaron Judge: Leading the team, he boasts a batting average of .332 with 49 home runs and 119 RBIs. He stands first in both home runs and RBIs among all MLB hitters.

– Juan Soto: With a batting average of .297, the versatile hitter has 25 doubles, four triples, 36 home runs, and 107 walks this season.

– Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe: Both have been solid contributors, with Chisholm hitting .258 with 16 doubles and 20 home runs, and Volpe hitting .249, contributing 11 home runs and 26 doubles.

Rockies Recent Stats & Player Insights

As for the Rockies, they’ve managed a 4-6 record in their last 10 games, averaging 3.6 runs and logging seven home runs, with their pitchers holding an ERA of 4.54 and a K/9 of 6.2.

Player Highlights:

– Brenton Doyle: He leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs. Doyle is 31st in home runs and 53rd in RBIs among all MLB hitters.

– Ezequiel Tovar: Batting .271, he has knocked out 37 doubles, two triples, and 19 home runs this season, ranking 48th in home runs and 83rd in RBIs.

– Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon: McMahon hits .244 with 24 doubles and 16 home runs, while Blackmon has contributed with a .248 average, 19 doubles, and eight home runs.

Yankees vs. Rockies Betting Insights

SME’s 3 Insights:

– Yankees as Favorites: The Yankees have been favored 99 times this year and have secured a win in 56 of those games, translating to a success rate of 56.6%. Particularly when favored by at least -298 on the moneyline, they’ve won three out of five games.

– Rockies as Underdogs: The Rockies have played 130 games as underdogs this season, winning 48 of those, which gives them a 36.9% success rate. When given odds of +238 or worse, their record stands at 2-2.

– Implied Probabilities: The Yankees’ implied win probability based on the moneyline is a healthy 74.9%, whereas the Rockies’ implied win probability sits at 29.6%.

In the last 10 games they were favored, the Yankees have gone 6-3 on the moneyline and hit the over on total runs in four of those games. Moreover, their ATS record is 7-3-0 over the same period.

As we gear up for Sunday’s game, use these insights to make informed bets and enjoy the thrills of this exciting MLB matchup!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.